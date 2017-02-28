Avere Systems Adds Support for Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage (ECS)

Collaborates with Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader to Deliver High-Scalability, High-Performance Object Storage to the Enterprise

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Avere Systems, a leading provider of hybrid cloud enablement solutions, today announced support for Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage (ECS), the Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. Through this new support, joint customers can now take advantage of object storage scalability from Dell EMC ECS, while using Avere FXT Edge filers to seamlessly integrate existing file-based applications and maintain storage performance.

"Today's enterprise businesses are inundated with unstructured data that demands the capacity and scalability of private object storage. For many organizations, this means undergoing the tedious process of rewriting existing applications to support an entirely new interface, which can take years," said Rebecca Thompson, VP Marketing at Avere Systems. "With the support of Avere FXT Edge filers, Dell EMC ECS users have the flexibility to move data between storage resources and vendors without disruption."

Dell EMC ECS delivers software-defined object storage to the enterprise, empowering organizations with the distributed storage architecture needed to store large amounts of data across a number of locations. Easily deployed in a matter of hours, the solution is not only highly scalable, but offers data resiliency to ensure data protection at massive capacity levels. Avere FXT Edge filers support Dell EMC ECS with Avere's bi-directional translation of object APIs to NAS protocols. Using the supported solution, organizations can reap the cost and scale benefits of object storage without changes to applications.

About Avere Systems

Avere is radically changing the economics of data storage. Avere's hybrid cloud solutions give companies -- for the first time -- the ability to end the rising cost and complexity of data storage and compute via the freedom to store and access files anywhere in the cloud or on premises, without sacrificing the performance, availability, or security of enterprise data. Based in Pittsburgh, Avere is led by veterans and thought leaders in the data storage industry and is backed by investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Tenaya Capital, and Western Digital Capital. For more information, visit www.averesystems.com.