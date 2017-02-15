Avere Systems Honored by Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com 2016 Products of the Year

Cloud-Core NAS (C2N) Wins Bronze in Disk and Hybrid Storage Systems Category for its Ability to Create Cloud-Enabled Infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Avere Systems, a leading provider of hybrid cloud enablement solutions, announced today that it was named a winner of Storage Magazine/SearchStorage.com 2016 Product of the Year awards, earning the bronze designation in the disk and hybrid storage systems category for its Cloud-Core NAS (C2N) system. The annual competition recognizes the year's best data storage products that have been introduced or undergone a significant upgrade within the past year.

Winners of the 15th annual Storage Magazine/SearchStorage.com Product of the Year awards were evaluated by a panel comprised of users, analysts, consultants and editors. Judges noted that Avere's C2N system is an "interesting move to finally produce an on-prem product to complement the caching FXT." Additionally, they praised C2N as "highly innovative" and "a major release," calling it "a high performance scale-out NAS, cloud integrated storage, global file system, high performance AFA or hybrid, and more."

Announced in 2016, Avere C2N is the only storage solution to combine the simplicity of NAS and the efficiency of object storage to deliver cloud-enabled infrastructure to the enterprise. Transforming traditional storage environments into cloud infrastructure that scales from 120 terabytes to more than five petabytes, Avere C2N provides an easy and economical path to the cloud.

"Avere is honored to be named as one of the Products of the Year by Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com," said Rebecca Thompson, VP Marketing at Avere Systems. "As organizations are increasingly looking to adopt the cloud, C2N helps transform existing environments into cloud-aware infrastructure, offering enterprises a stepping stone to object storage."

Avere is pleased to add the Storage Magazine/SearchStorage.com Product of the Year awards to its growing number of industry honors. Avere's FXT Edge filers won silver for the category of Enterprise Product of the Year in the 2016 Best in Biz Awards and was named Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Top workplaces for the third consecutive year in 2016. Additionally, Avere was named a finalist in the 2017 TechTarget Impact Awards, Pittsburgh Technology Council Tech 50 Awards and Computing Vendor Excellence Awards in 2016.

About TechTarget's Storage Media Group

TechTarget's SearchStorage.com is the No. 1 online destination for IT professionals charged with purchasing, implementing and managing storage systems at the core of large- and medium-sized businesses. More than 600,000 storage-focused IT executives, managers and staff rely on SearchStorage.com for the information they need to do their jobs. SearchStorage.com content includes original editorial features, news, expert storage advice, Webcasts and white papers. TechTarget's Storage magazine is the only monthly resource that provides information technology (IT) executives, managers and staff with in-depth analysis and forward-looking guidance on managing, storing, networking and safeguarding the data at the core of large organizations. More information can be found at www.SearchStorage.com.

About Avere Systems

Avere is radically changing the economics of data storage. Avere's hybrid cloud solutions give companies -- for the first time -- the ability to end the rising cost and complexity of data storage and compute via the freedom to store and access files anywhere in the cloud or on premises, without sacrificing the performance, availability, or security of enterprise data. Based in Pittsburgh, Avere is led by veterans and thought leaders in the data storage industry and is backed by investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Tenaya Capital, and Western Digital Capital. For more information, visit www.averesystems.com.