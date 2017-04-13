AVEW HOLDINGS Announces AVEW Holdings Inc. Has Opened Three Precious Metals Wholesale and Refining Accounts

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - AVEW HOLDINGS Inc. ( OTC PINK : AVEW) today announced that the company has successfully opened three precious metals wholesale and refining accounts with the top three Precious Metals companies in the North American precious metals business sector. Included in the accounts is one of the biggest allocation and secure volt storage agencies in the country. These accounts signify a continual migration and successful implementation of AVEW's Precious Metal business model. The accounts also signify that AVEW has the capacity and personnel to provide client Portfolio Asset Managers, coin experts, and secure Volt storage.

AVEW's management has been exploring and researching national and international Precious Metal companies that will enhance and support AVEW's Precious Metals business. In the coming weeks or months, AVEW expects long-term contracts with several major ore suppliers.

AVEW's current processing and precious metal recovery plan will consist of 4 to 6 tons of ore per month.

AVEW's selection and research of wholesale/refining companies has taken many months and management feels very confident that these entities will promote and support AVEW, both today and in the coming decades.

Commenting on the selection, CEO Jose Chavez stated, "We considered many companies, both national and international, to partner with and become part of their selective wholesale dealership program. These steps will provide AVEW with a national support group in the very tight Precious Metal industry."

