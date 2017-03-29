AVEW HOLDINGS Announces the Execution of a Precious Metals Recovery and Smelting License Agreement

Precious Metals Recovery License Agreement Executed

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - AVEW HOLDINGS Inc., ( OTC PINK : AVEW) today announced that the company has executed a Precious Metal and Smelting License Agreement with Mr. Larry Nunley, owner and inventor of a unique eco-friendly Precious Metal recovery process from volcanic ore bodies. The license agreement has no production limitations and is a royalty net production profit based agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Nunley will also be a consultant and technical advisor while providing any and all future updates with the production process to AVEW. Mr. Nunley and his technical staff will support future operation locations as well.

Mr. Larry Nunley, owner, and inventor, has been heavily involved in the precious metals recovery and smelting business over the last decade. Mr. Nunley uses an eco-friendly process in the leaching of gold and silver from ore bodies. Mr. Nunley has fine-tuned this process through the years and has proven its success. Current operations in Congress Arizona process two tons of ore per week with the capacity to process up to six tons per week.

AVEW is researching several physical locations in Central Texas. AVEW anticipates finding a final site location in the next few weeks. A six-man staff is being explored and will be trained in Congress Arizona over the next few months.

Commenting on the transaction, CEO Jose Chavez stated, "We are very fortunate to be a group of only four entities that have access to this unique process. The cash flows and new opportunities in the precious metals business are significant to the growth and success of AVEW."

About AVEW HOLDINGS, Inc.

AVEW Holdings is in the retail and wholesale business of precious metals.