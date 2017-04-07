AVEW Holdings, Inc. Announces Texas location sites selected for the precious metal recovery processing plant

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - AVEW Holdings Inc., ( OTC PINK : AVEW) today announced that the company has identified two Central Texas site locations for the Precious Metal Recovery Processing plant. The company will initiate a long-term leasing agreement and select the best-fit site. Both sites are industrial zoned properties with acreage and multiple buildings. The locations under consideration are in Seguin, Texas and Cedar Park, Texas. Both properties have proper zoning, building square footage and acreage suitable for expansion up to 300%. AVEW's current processing and precious metal recovery plan is for 4 tons of ore per month.

AVEW's selection and research of a site has taken several months. AVEW employed the professional help of real estate agent, Martha Inzano-Chavez. AVEW anticipates a final site selection in the coming weeks.

A six-man technical staff is being assembled and will be training in Arizona over the next few months.

Commenting on the transaction, CEO Jose Chavez stated, "We considered many properties for a plant and our selection process was based on a site suitable to accommodate a sizeable expansion and use of existing buildings."

