AVEW Holdings, Inc. has initiated steps to reduce authorized shares by 60%

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - AVEW Holdings Inc., ( OTC PINK : AVEW) today announced that the company is taking the proper steps to reduce the authorized common shares by 60%. This will reduce the current 5 Billion down to 2 Billion authorized common shares.

The decision to undertake this significant reduction was a management decision to give the public confidence in AVEW stock. AVEW Holdings Inc. will concentrate on the installation and operation of a Precious Metal Recovery and smelting plant.

Commenting on the transaction, CEO Jose Chavez stated, "AVEW management has its shareholders best interest in mind and looks forward to a profitable and successful future."

About AVEW Holdings, Inc.

AVEW Holdings is in the retail and wholesale business of precious metals. AVEW Holdings is in the process of establishing a facility for precious metal recovery from ore bodies.