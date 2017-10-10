Aviation Week Network Announces Collaboration with Leading MRO Players at MRO Asia-Pacific 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Aviation Week Network announced plans to showcase the strength and depth of the aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry in Asia through collaborations with leading global MRO players including ST Aerospace during MRO Asia Pacific, happening October 31 to November 2, 2017 in Singapore.

These collaborations will further demonstrate the strength of the aviation and MRO industries in Singapore and Asia as a whole. Aviation Week and ST Aerospace are committed to supporting continued industry growth in the region. ST Aerospace, with a global network of facilities and affiliates throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, is the world's largest commercial airframe MRO service provider, according to biennial survey results published in Aviation Week & Space Technology in 2017.

Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), the event is the industry's largest in Asia-Pacific featuring speakers from airlines, OEMs, regulators, suppliers, and service providers. Taking place at the Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Centre, MRO Asia Pacific attracts more than 4500 attendees from 65 countries including China, France, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom and the United States, with 81 percent involved in the purchasing cycle.

As a Gold Sponsor, ST Aerospace will be featured at the conference and exhibition, which will be held at the Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre, November 1-2. ST Aerospace will join the Singapore Pavilion, featuring 29 companies from the region, and the Inflight Pavilion, Workshop and Awards, hosted in collaboration with HMG Aerospace.

According to EDB Singapore, the global aerospace and aviation industries are seeing exciting times ahead. Appetite for air travel in Asia Pacific countries continues to grow, creating countless opportunities in the region for aerospace manufacturers, MRO companies and general aviation and aerospace players alike. The global fleet size is anticipated to double over the next two decades. Aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing have projected that over a third of worldwide aircraft deliveries will go to Asia in the next two decades. By 2031, Asia Pacific's fleet is expected to triple to about 13,500 aircrafts.

"Singapore is such an important hub in the global MRO market and we are delighted with the participation of ST Aerospace and all of the companies participating in the Singapore Pavilion," said Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network. "MRO Asia-Pacific is an excellent opportunity for service providers to meet and network with buyers, the airlines, MROs, OEMs and lessors."

