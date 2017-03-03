Aviation Week Network's 60th Annual Laureate Winners Announced

Honors Outstanding Achievements in Aviation, Aerospace & Defense

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Aviation Week & Space Technology has announced the winners of the 60th Annual Laureate Awards, honoring extraordinary achievements in the global aerospace arena. The winners of the 2017 Laureate Awards were honored last evening at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

The winners are:

SPACE: Blue Origin, for successful reuse of the New Shepard suborbital booster on a total of five flights, culminating in an inflight abort test on the final mission. Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos accepted the award on behalf of the company. See here for video link to interview with Jeff Bezos.

CIVIL AVIATION: Bombardier, for entry into service of the C Series, the first clean-sheet narrowbody airliner to enter service in more than 20 years.

DEFENSE: DARPA, Naval Air Systems Command and Lockheed Martin, for development of the stealthy Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile to meet an urgent U.S. Navy operational need.

MRO: Lufthansa Technik, for pioneering innovations in MRO, including launch of the Condition Analytics platform combining condition monitoring and predictive analytics.

BUSINESS AVIATION: Wheels Up, the membership air transportation provider, for expanding access to business aviation to a broad range of business and leisure travelers.

TECHNOLOGY: BAE Systems and Gulfstream, for the first commercial active side-stick controller, to be certified in the G500 and G600 business jets.

INNOVATION: Jaiwon Shin, NASA Associate Administrator for Aeronautics, for leadership in developing a compelling strategy to guide U.S. civil aviation research.

HEROISM: The Kenn Borek Air crews that, in a nine-day rescue operation in the extreme cold and darkness of an Antarctic winter, evacuated two people from the South Pole for medical treatment.

THE PHILIP J. KLASS AWARD for Lifetime Achievement

Maj. Gen. Charles Frank Bolden, Jr., (USMC-Ret.), for his nearly 50 years of service as a Marine Corps aviator and test pilot, astronaut and NASA administrator.

John Tracy, for leadership in developing composite primary structures for commercial aircraft during his 35-year career at Boeing, culminating as chief technology officer.

"These winners were selected by our senior editors after a rigorous review of nominations from within the Aviation Week Network and across the global aerospace aviation, aerospace and defense industries," said Aviation Week & Space Technology Editor-in-Chief Joseph C. Anselmo. "They embody the spirit of exploration, innovation and vision that will inspire others to strive for broad-reaching progress."

During the event, four cadets and midshipmen from U.S. military academies were recognized as Tomorrow's Leaders, honoring young men and women who have chosen career paths in the armed forces. They are: Cadet Lieutenant Michael Cremins of Burr Ridge, Illinois who is studying mechanical engineering with a focus in aeronautical engineering at the U.S. Military Academy; 2/c Cadet David Creswell of San Diego, who plans to attend flight school for the Coast Guard, building on the aviation-related activities he has pursued at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy; Midshipman First Class Ryan Speir of LaGrange, Illinois, who studied Aeronautical Engineering at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and Cadet Colonel Young Yuyang Wu, a senior at the U.S. Air Force Academy majoring in aeronautical engineering.

In addition to the Laureates Awards, Aviation Week & Space Technology hosted a luncheon yesterday honoring the "20 Twenties" in partnership with American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). This program recognizes the accomplishments and drive of 20 science, technology, engineering and math students in their 20s and currently enrolled in a master's degree or bachelor's degree program.

First held in 1957, the Laureate Awards annually recognize great achievements in aviation, aerospace and defense. The event is one of the aerospace industries premier events, drawing several hundred pioneers and through leaders from around the world to honor today's innovators, tomorrow's leaders and individuals who are crossing the finish line of storied careers. For a list of previous winners, click here. Aviation Week & Space Technology is the event's official publication. Media support is provided by Air Transport World and SpeedNews.

Complete coverage of the Laureate Awards is available on http://www.aviationweek.com and in the next issue of Aviation Week & Space Technology. For more information on all Aviation Week events, visit http://events.aviationweek.com. On Twitter, follow @AvWeekEvents, @AviationWeek, #AWLAUR.

