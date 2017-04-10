Aviation Week Network's MRO Asia-Pacific Conference & Exhibition Named as Finalist in Singapore Tourism Awards 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - The Singapore Tourism Board has named Aviation Week Network's MRO Asia-Pacific as a finalist in the 2017 Singapore Tourism Awards. Aviation Week Network was selected Best Exhibition Organiser under the Experience Excellence (MICE) category. The winner will be announced during an awards ceremony on May 4 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.

Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), the event is the industry's largest in Asia-Pacific featuring speakers from airlines, OEMs, regulators, suppliers, and service providers.

MRO Asia-Pacific (#MROAP) is held each year at the Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Centre, attracting 4,500 registered attendees from 65 countries Including China, France, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom and the United States.

MRO Asia-Pacific 2017 will be held October 31-November 2. This year's conference and exhibition will expand to include an aerospace manufacturing component; a hosted buyers program connecting buyers with sellers; Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific and the Inflight Pavilion, Workshop and Awards on the show floor, in cooperation with HMG Aerospace.

"We are honored to serve as a finalist for this prestigious award," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. "We are delighted to bring MRO Asia-Pacific to Singapore and value the destination as a global aviation hub. We are looking forward to record attendance again this year."

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries that has a database of 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network for analysis, marketing and intelligence. Customers include the world's leading manufacturers, suppliers, airlines, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this global market. The product portfolio includes Air Transport World, Aviation Week & Space Technology, AC-U-KWIK, Aircraft Blue Book, Airportdata.com, Air Charter Guide, AviationWeek.com, Aviation Week Intelligence Network, Business & Commercial Aviation, ShowNews, SpeedNews, Fleet and MRO forecasts, global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) tradeshows and aerospace & defense conferences.

ABOUT INFORMA

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.