Aviation Week Network's MRO Latin America

Cancun, January 25-26, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Aviation Week's MRO Latin America (#MROLA) will be held January 25-26, 2017 at the Now Jade Riviera Cancun in Cancun, Mexico. Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), the event offers a forum for exchanging information and best practices, and networking among industry leaders representing airlines, regulators, suppliers, and service providers.

Latin America is expected to be the third largest market for deliveries, just after North America and Western Europe (ranked one and two, respectively), despite current tough economic conditions, according to Brian Kough, Director of Forecasts & Analysis with Aviation Week Network.

The experts will lead drill-down discussions, sessions, workshops, and business development opportunities in an intimate setting with attendees focused on growing their organizations in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. More than 80% of the attendees are involved in the acquisition cycle as buyers, recommenders and influencers. Within 10 years, Latin America will comprise more than six percent of the world MRO demand for commercial aircraft.

The MRO Latin America Showcase will enable attendees to shop 40 solution providers showcasing tools, technology and service. More than 400 attendees, representing companies from Latin America, North America, Europe, and Asia, will foster new relationships, strengthen existing ones, and expand reach across the MRO community.

Topics discussed during the show include:

Vendor Management

Multinational Certifications and Regulatory Compliance

Lease Contract Management

Adapting and Collaborating for Minimal Inventory (airline case study)

Lean MRO - Changing the Way We Do Maintenance (airline case study)

Speakers will include:

Chairman's Welcome, Corneel Koster, COO, Grupo Aeromexico; Keynote Speaker, Juan Zuazua, CEO, VivaAerobus; Closing Remarks, Jorge Jacome, Aeromexico; Luis Alberto Mucino Landeros, Interjet; Sonny Stern, Delta TechOps; Caroline Vandedrinck, SR Technics; Carlos Naufel, Embraer Commercial Aviation; Ahmad Zamany, Copa Airlines; Chris Markou IATA; Andre Gaspar, GOL Linhas Aereas; Luis Carlos C.P. Filho, GOL; John Maggiore, Boeing; Oscar Quesada, ICAO; Jonathan Berger, ICF International; Ernesto Ruiz, former chairman of the board for Aeroman; Ramon Berenguer, Kellstrom Materials; Eduardo Pina, Azul Linhaus Aereas Brasilerias; Francisco Morgada, VivaAerobus; Yohan Closs, Airbus Flight Hour Services; and Asier Elorduy; AJW Group.

MRO Latin America is sponsored by APS, Embraer, MexicanaMRO, NAS, Satair Group and StandardAero. It is supported locally by ProMexico. For the full itinerary, click here.

"Latin America is a rapidly-growing MRO hub and this show gives attendees and exhibitors the opportunity to make contacts and meet decision makers in an intimate setting," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. "The exhibitor space sold out quickly due to demand for the show."

MRO Latin America kicks off on Tuesday, January 24 with a welcome cocktail reception. Registration hours are Wednesday, January 25 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Thursday, January 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with networking breakfasts, luncheons, a cocktail party and dinner scheduled.

Additional upcoming MRO events include Middle East (February 8-9, Dubai); East Asia (Seoul, South Korea, March 8-9), Americas (April 25-27, Orlando), BEER (Baltics, Eastern Europe & Russia) (May 10-11, Sofia, Bulgaria); Europe (October 3-5, London); and Asia-Pacific (October 31-November 2, Singapore).

