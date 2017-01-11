Dubai, February 8-9

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Aviation Week Network's MRO Middle East (#MROME), co-located with Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME), will be held February 8-9 in Dubai, UAE at the Dubai World Trade Center. Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), the event offers networking among industry leaders representing airlines, regulators, suppliers, and service providers.

MRO Middle East allows attendees to reach and interact with top-level airline, MRO and OEM executives in the commercial aviation industry, connect with policy and decision makers and find new providers and business opportunities. As the second fastest-growing MRO market, the Middle East is expected to reach $7 billion, the result of 7.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2023. Upwards of 3,500 commercial MRO professionals will be in attendance with exhibitors from more than 70 countries.

The Exhibition Hall, open to industry professionals only, will feature a number of key OEMs, MROs, suppliers and manufacturers leading the industry today. The Exhibition Hall is nearly sold-out so if you wish to exhibit, contact an Aviation Week Events sales rep immediately. Click here for information and to see who is exhibiting.

MRO Middle East and AIME is open to all industry professionals. Registered exhibitors and visitors will now have the ability to attend the complimentary market-oriented sessions on a first-come/first-serve basis. Additional information may be found here.

Featured speakers and sessions include:

The keynote presentation by Adel Ali, CEO of Air Arabia.

Leader Insight Panel: Middle East and MRO in a Worldwide Context, featuring Zuhair Moh'd Al-Khashman, CEO and President, Jordan Aviation Airlines; Abdulla H. Al-Hudaid, Chief Operating Officer, Jazeera Airways; and Cemil Sayar, Director Technic, Sunexpress.

OEM Managed Parts Solutions: How technology, Information and Airline Business Models are Shaping Parts Support -- Workshop Sponsored by Boeing with speakers William Krebs, Director Fleet Services, The Boeing Company; Sam Mallos, Manager Business Development, Teledyne Controls; Steven Pearson, Director Material Services, The Boeing Company; and Daniel Saldanha, Senior Manager, Technical Procurement and Warehouse Management, Oman Air.

Engines, Wings or Fuel Tanks… Best Practices in Moving Large, Oversized Shipments -- Workshop Sponsored by FedEx, featuring Vivek Ashoka, Senior Manager of Operations; Chris Swearingen, Manager SenseAware; and Sammy Bousaba, Director Sales; all for FedEx.

Building and Executing Successful, Long Term Support Programs -- Workshop Sponsored by Panasonic with speaker: Sean Gavin, VP Technical Services, Panasonic Avionics.

From Part Fulfillment to Fleet Uptime: Changing the conversation in aircraft maintenance -- Workshop sponsored by PTC with speakers H. Brent Baker, Major General (Ret), VP, Worldwide Federal A&D; and Wes Malcolm, SLM Solution Director EMEA; both for PTC and Leonardo Amorim, Director Business Services & Operations EMEA, Embraer.

MRO Middle East is sponsored by Platinum Sponsors HEICO, StandardAero, and UTC, and Gold Sponsors Global Engine Maintenance, Lufthansa Technik and Pratt & Whitney.

"The Middle East region continues to boom with rapid fleet expansion and absolute MRO growth," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. "Professionals involved in any aspect of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul will have the opportunity to network with those who are fostering growth in the region, developing cutting-edge technology, and pushing the industry forward."

Registration hours are Tuesday, February 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, February 9 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, February 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Exhibition Hall opens on Wednesday, February 9 at 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, February 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. See here for full agenda.

Additional upcoming MRO events include East Asia (Seoul, South Korea, March 8-9), Americas (April 25-27, Orlando), BEER (Baltics, Eastern Europe & Russia) (May 10-11, Sofia, Bulgaria); Europe (October 3-5, London); and Asia-Pacific (October 31-November 2, Singapore).

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries that has a database of 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network for analysis, marketing and intelligence. Customers include the world's leading manufacturers, suppliers, airlines, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this global market. The product portfolio includes Air Transport World, Aviation Week & Space Technology, AC-U-KWIK, Aircraft Blue Book, Airportdata.com, Air Charter Guide, AviationWeek.com, Aviation Week Intelligence Network, Business & Commercial Aviation, ShowNews, SpeedNews, Fleet and MRO forecasts, global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) tradeshows and aerospace & defense conferences.

ABOUT INFORMA

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.