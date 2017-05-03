Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2017 and Confirms 2017 Earnings Guidance

SPOKANE, WA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Avista Corp. ( NYSE : AVA) today reported net income attributable to Avista Corp. shareholders of $62.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $57.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016.

"We are off to a good start in 2017, with consolidated earnings above our expectations. Our higher earnings in the first quarter were mainly from increased hydroelectric generation, which put us in a benefit position in the Energy Recovery Mechanism (ERM) in Washington, and lower than expected operating expenses," said Scott Morris, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Avista Corp.

"Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) had a solid first quarter with earnings slightly above our expectations primarily due to increased electric loads from colder than normal weather.

"Our focus for 2017 continues to be on regulatory matters. During the first quarter, we had constructive meetings with members of the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission regarding our continued investment in our utility infrastructure and expectations for future general rate case filings. We intend to address their concerns by filing a general rate case with three-year rate plans for electric and natural gas in the second quarter. We also plan to file a separate request to update Washington power supply costs, requesting approximately a $15 million revenue increase. We are requesting that the power supply update become effective in the third quarter of this year in order to begin recovering our power supply costs for 2017 under normal operating conditions.

"In Idaho, we intend to file electric and natural gas general rate cases during the second quarter. In Oregon, we have reached a settlement in principle to our 2016 general rate case. A settlement agreement will be filed with the Oregon Public Utilities Commission in the next few weeks.

"Based on our earnings for the first quarter of 2017 and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we are confirming our earnings guidance range," Morris said.

Summary Results: Avista Corp.'s results for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016 are presented in the table below (dollars in thousands, except per-share data):

First Quarter 2017 2016 Net Income (Loss) by Business Segment: Avista Utilities $ 58,439 $ 54,987 Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) 3,853 2,961 Other (176 ) (299 ) Total net income attributable to Avista Corp. shareholders $ 62,116 $ 57,649 Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share by Business Segment: Avista Utilities $ 0.90 $ 0.88 AEL&P 0.06 0.05 Other - (0.01 ) Total earnings per diluted share attributable to Avista Corp. shareholders $ 0.96 $ 0.92

The table below presents the change in net income attributable to Avista Corp. shareholders and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016, as well as the various factors that caused such change (dollars in thousands, except per-share data):

First Quarter Net Income (a) Earnings per Share 2016 consolidated earnings $ 57,649 $ 0.92 Changes in net income and diluted earnings per share: Avista Utilities Electric gross margin (including intracompany) (b) 2,781 0.04 Natural gas gross margin (including intracompany) (c) 4,626 0.07 Other operating expenses (d) 978 0.02 Depreciation and amortization (e) (1,691 ) (0.03 ) Interest expense (f) (1,435 ) (0.02 ) Other (g) (1,588 ) (0.03 ) Effective income tax rate (219 ) - Dilution on earnings n/a (0.03 ) Total Avista Utilities 3,452 0.02 AEL&P earnings (h) 892 0.01 Other businesses earnings 123 0.01 2017 consolidated earnings $ 62,116 $ 0.96

Analysis of 2017 Consolidated Earnings

(a) The tax impact of each line item was calculated using Avista Corp.'s statutory tax rate (federal and state combined) of 36.69 percent.

(b) Electric gross margin (operating revenues less resource costs) increased for the first quarter primarily due to the following:

An increase in retail electric rates due to a general rate increase in Idaho;

An increase in retail electric revenues compared to the prior year resulting from customer growth and an increase in non-decoupled electric revenues (industrial and public highway and street lighting);

Recognition of decoupling revenue from prior years that had not met revenue recognition criteria until the current year; and

A decrease in electric resource costs primarily due to a decrease in fuel for generation, which resulted from a decrease in thermal generation and an increase in hydroelectric generation. For the first quarter of 2017, we had a $4.1 million pre-tax benefit under the ERM in Washington, compared to a $4.4 million pre-tax benefit for the first quarter of 2016.

(c) Natural gas gross margin (operating revenues less resource costs) increased for the first quarter primarily due to the following:

General rate increase in Oregon;

An increase in retail natural gas revenues compared to the prior year resulting from customer growth; and

Recognition of decoupling revenue from prior years that had not met revenue recognition criteria until the current year.

(d) Other operating expenses for the first quarter 2017 decreased as a result of a decrease in electric transmission and distribution operating and maintenance costs and natural gas distribution maintenance costs.

(e) Depreciation and amortization increased for the first quarter 2017 due to additions to utility plant.

(f) Interest expense increased due to additional outstanding debt during 2017 as compared to 2016 and partially due to an increase in the overall interest rate.

(g) Other for the first quarter 2017 increased primarily due to an increase in utility taxes other than income taxes. The increase in utility taxes other than income taxes was primarily due to revenue related taxes and was consistent with the increase in utility revenues.

(h) AEL&P earnings increased for the first quarter 2017 primarily as a result of an increase in electric gross margin (due to an interim general rate increase and higher electric loads due to colder weather), partially offset by an increase in operating expenses.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Non-GAAP) Financial Measures

The tables above and below include electric gross margin and natural gas gross margin, two financial measures that are considered "non-GAAP financial measures." Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts that are included (or excluded) in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The presentation of electric gross margin and natural gas gross margin for Avista Utilities is intended to supplement an understanding of Avista Utilities' operating performance. We use these measures to determine whether the appropriate amount of revenue is being collected from customers to allow for the recovery of energy resource costs and operating costs, as well as to analyze how changes in loads (due to weather, economic or other conditions), rates, supply costs and other factors impact our results of operations. We present electric and natural gas gross margin separately since each business has different cost sources, cost recovery mechanisms and jurisdictions. These measures are not intended to replace income from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of operating performance. The calculations of electric and natural gas gross margins are presented below.

The following table presents Avista Utilities' operating revenues, resource costs and resulting gross margin (pre-tax and after-tax) for the three months ended March 31 (dollars in thousands):

Operating Revenues Resource Costs Gross Margin (Pre-Tax) Income Taxes (a) Gross Margin (Net of Tax) For the three months ended March 31, 2017: Electric $ 263,718 $ 90,875 $ 172,843 $ 63,416 $ 109,427 Natural Gas 170,212 90,287 79,925 29,325 50,600 Less: Intracompany (18,549 ) (18,549 ) - - - Total $ 415,381 $ 162,613 $ 252,768 $ 92,741 $ 160,027 For the three months ended March 31, 2016: Electric $ 262,802 $ 94,351 $ 168,451 $ 61,805 $ 106,646 Natural Gas 155,410 82,792 72,618 26,644 45,974 Less: Intracompany (18,065 ) (18,065 ) - - - Total $ 400,147 $ 159,078 $ 241,069 $ 88,449 $ 152,620

(a) Income taxes were calculated using Avista Corp.'s statutory tax rate (federal and state combined) of 36.69 percent.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

We have a $400.0 million committed line of credit that expires in April 2021. As of March 31, 2017, we had $252.9 million of available liquidity under this line of credit. We also had $25.0 million of available liquidity under AEL&P's committed line of credit that expires in November 2019.

In the second half of 2017, we expect to issue up to $110.0 million of long-term debt and up to $70.0 million of common stock in order to fund planned capital expenditures and maintain an appropriate capital structure. We have 2.2 million shares remaining to be issued under our sales agency agreements, which were entered into during March 2016.

Avista Utilities' capital expenditures were $85.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, and we expect Avista Utilities' capital expenditures to total about $405.0 million in 2017. AEL&P's capital expenditures were $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, and we expect AEL&P's capital expenditures to total about $7.0 million in 2017.

2017 Earnings Guidance and Outlook

Avista Corp. is confirming its 2017 guidance for consolidated earnings to be in the range of $1.80 to $2.00 per diluted share.

We expect Avista Utilities to contribute in the range of $1.71 to $1.85 per diluted share for 2017. The midpoint of Avista Utilities' guidance range included $0.07 of expense under the ERM, which is within the 90 percent customers/10 percent shareholders sharing band. Our current expectation for the ERM is an expense position within the 50 percent customers/50 percent shareholders sharing band, which is an improvement of $0.01 to $0.02 per diluted share from our original guidance. Our outlook for Avista Utilities assumes, among other variables, normal precipitation and temperatures and slightly higher than normal hydroelectric generation for the remainder of the year.

Our 2017 Avista Utilities earnings guidance range continues to encompass unrecovered structural costs estimated to reduce the return on equity by 70 to 90 basis points. In addition, our 2017 guidance range includes regulatory timing lag directly associated with the Washington jurisdiction and resulting from the 2016 order estimated to reduce the return on equity by 100 to 120 basis points. This results in an expected return on equity range for Avista Utilities of 7.4 percent to 7.8 percent in 2017. We will continue to strive to reduce this timing lag and more closely align our earned returns with those authorized by the 2019-2020 time period.

For 2017, we expect AEL&P to contribute in the range of $0.10 to $0.14 per diluted share. Our outlook for AEL&P assumes, among other variables, normal precipitation and hydroelectric generation for the remainder of the year.

We expect the other businesses to be between a loss of $0.01 and a gain of $0.01 per diluted share, which includes costs associated with exploring strategic opportunities.

Our guidance generally includes only normal operating conditions and does not include unusual items such as settlement transactions or acquisitions/dispositions until the effects are known and certain. Our guidance also does not include any amounts related to our potential power supply update request for 2017.

AVISTA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands except Per Share Amounts) First Quarter 2017 2016 Operating revenues $ 436,470 $ 418,173 Operating expenses: Utility resource costs 165,586 161,719 Other operating expenses 80,663 81,604 Depreciation and amortization 42,173 39,380 Utility taxes other than income taxes 32,662 29,385 Total operating expenses 321,084 312,088 Income from operations 115,386 106,085 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 23,006 20,497 Other income - net (3,101 ) (2,422 ) Income before income taxes 95,481 88,010 Income tax expense 33,344 30,345 Net income 62,137 57,665 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (21 ) (16 ) Net income attributable to Avista Corp. shareholders $ 62,116 $ 57,649 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (thousands), basic 64,362 62,605 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (thousands), diluted 64,469 62,907 Earnings per common share attributable to Avista Corp. shareholders: Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.92 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.3575 $ 0.3425 Issued May 3, 2017