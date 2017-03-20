Avista Issues Request for Proposals for Solar Energy Project

Project intended to meet business customer's request for renewable solar energy

SPOKANE, WA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Avista ( NYSE : AVA), through a request for proposal (RFP), is seeking proposals from solar project developers capable of constructing, owning, and operating an up to 15 megawatt solar facility located within Avista's electric utility service territory. Avista is not considering a self-build option for this facility.

Avista's interest in evaluating the development of a voluntary commercial solar program is consistent with the Company's ongoing commitment to provide customers with renewable energy choices. In recent years an increasing number of Avista customers have requested more options to subscribe to renewable energy programs and Avista is uniquely suited to evaluate and assess the development of a renewable energy product that meets our customers' needs today and into the future.

The solar facility's energy production would be the source of a proposed voluntary solar program offered to Avista's commercial & industrial, government and institutional electric customers located in Washington and Idaho. Qualifying customers would have the opportunity to purchase some or all of their energy through this program. The purpose of the RFP is to gather additional information as part of the evaluation of the possible development of such a solar program.

The facility may be online and producing solar energy as soon as 2019, dependent upon the cost of solar production, state regulatory approval and customer response to the program. The decision to move forward with the formal proposal of such a program will be dependent, in large part, on the results from the RFP.

RFP responses are due by Friday, May 5, 2017. The RFP and bid instructions are available on the Avista Utilities web site at: https://www.avistautilities.com/solarRFP

About Avista Utilities

