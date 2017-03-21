Avnet Appoints Frederick Fu as President of Avnet, Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Avnet, a leading global technology distributor, today announced the promotion of Frederick Fu to the role of president of Avnet, Asia Pacific, effective immediately. Fu will directly report to William J. Amelio, Chief Executive Officer of Avnet. In his new role, Fu will be responsible for the strategic direction and business growth in the region.

Fu has more than 30 years of experience in the electronics industry across Asia in a variety of positions including engineering, marketing and business management. He joined Avnet in October 2006 and was named regional president, China, overseeing the company's electronic component business growth in China. Most recently, he served as acting president for Avnet Asia and Japan.

Prior to joining Avnet, Frederick worked in various sectors in the electronics industry including semiconductors IDM, hard disk drives, and the EMS business. He was the chief marketing officer at Surface Mount Technology Ltd., responsible for worldwide marketing and building a global network for the company. Before that he was president of STMicroelectronics Taiwan where he spent 14 years with STMicroelectronics Taiwan and STMicroelectronics Singapore. Frederick holds a master's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Hong Kong.

"Frederick is an accomplished leader with a track record of driving the company's growth and contributing to business excellence. He is the right leader to help us move forward with our strategy to provide seamless support to design engineers across the idea and product conception stages to volume production," said William J. Amelio, Chief Executive Officer, Avnet. "With his business acumen and deep understanding of Avnet business, Frederick's leadership and vision will help to galvanize our electronic component and distribution business position and its global footprint throughout the Asia Pacific region."

"There is tremendous potential in these markets to cultivate growth opportunities and for us to extend our best-in-class solutions within the industry. Our suite of innovative solutions, combined with technical expertise, design and supply chain services, enables us to deliver unrivalled in-house capabilities and time-to-market advantage solutions for our customers," said Fu.

He added, "It is with great honor that I take on this role to propel our business forward and to deepen our presence in the region with the support of our customers and suppliers."

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.