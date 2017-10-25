Avnet Demonstrated end-to-end LoRaWAN IoT Solutions at Cisco Next Intelligent IoT Generation Conference

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Avnet Asia Pacific showcased its end-to-end LoRaWAN IoT solutions at the recent Cisco Next Intelligent IoT Generation Conference 2017, held at the Hong Kong Science Park.

Avnet demonstrated various LoRaWAN applications that ranged from disaster prevention and smart agriculture to healthcare alert systems, allowing participants to explore myriad possibilities of the LoRaWAN-enabled IoT ecosystem to drive workplace insights and empower decision-making. These applications are made possible using the low-cost, versatile, and easy-to-use LoRa kit developed by Avnet.

Frederick Fu, President of Avnet Asia Pacific said, "Avnet's strong technical and design teams across Asia help customers to optimize their IoT solutions. We offer an extensive and connected ecosystem, bringing together the most reliable suppliers and different LoRaWAN gateways, such as Cisco, to leverage the different know-how, helping our customers bring new products to market. Avnet will continue to invest in the IoT space as we continuously enhance our capabilities as a technology partner that provides customers with an end-to-end value-added approach to their systems integration."

"Cisco has been helping businesses and cities around the world to realize the potential of IoT and unlock the power of data in their 'things', and we are grateful for the support from our valuable partners along this journey. Avnet is an important partner for Cisco's 'Digital Living Lab' campaign, which is our first pilot program in Hong Kong aiming to build a truly smart digital society, leveraging LoRaWAN and Cisco Kinetic. We hope that more businesses and citizens would be benefitted through IoT as they live, work, play and learn," said Mr. Argon Ho, General Manager of Cisco Hong Kong and Macau.

A Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) is a type of wireless telecommunication wide area network designed to allow long range connectivity at low power, to increase the battery life of devices such as sensor nodes. Its wide coverage increases the scale of data collection and the range of deployment. LoRaWAN is one of the technologies under LPWAN.

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.