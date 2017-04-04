Avnet Launches 'Reach Further'

New brand reflects the company's purpose of guiding today's ideas into tomorrow's technology

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Highlighting its ongoing mission to help customers navigate an ever-changing technology landscape, Avnet ( NYSE : AVT) today introduced "Reach Further," its new global branding campaign. Reach Further reflects Avnet's corporate transformation as well as the collaborative relationship with the company's customers in navigating the complex process of bringing new technology to the marketplace. The campaign launches today with a cohesive marketing, digital and media strategy to introduce a new brand and visual identity which underscores Avnet's approach and commitment to helping customers reach further every day.

Today, hundreds of thousands of design engineers from start-ups to leading technology OEMs utilize the company's design and supply chain services and rely on its large volume, broad line distribution capabilities. In two simple words, Reach Further expresses how Avnet helps the smallest start-ups to the largest technology multinational corporations move swiftly and seamlessly from idea to design and from prototype to production.

"Reach Further is our promise that Avnet and each of our employees will do whatever it takes to guide customers and partners toward their most ambitious goals," said Avnet Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Sellers. "A brand is more than a marketing campaign, it is an authentic expression of the character and values of the company. The Reach Further mantra reflects a solemn commitment Avnet is making to makers, inventors, entrepreneurs, design engineers and suppliers."

Sellers added, "In our increasingly connected IoT world, and one where tools and capabilities for invention are becoming more readily accessible, this campaign presents us with an opportunity to distinguish how we uniquely help our customers navigate each stage of the product lifecycle. Avnet helps companies around the world realize technology's potential to transform business, and our new brand symbolizes our promise to help them reach further in pursuit of their highest aspirations."

A new look for a new company

Reach Further is the result of deep research on Avnet's key stakeholder audiences and aligns with the company's business strategy. Avnet's new logo replaces red with green to symbolize growth and possibility. The global campaign reflects the largest investment that Avnet has made in a marketing campaign during its 96-year history. It includes a focused mix of B2B print and digital advertising, paid and organic social media, digital display and video, and search engine marketing, as well as a new website and engagement program for Avnet's 15,000 employees around the world. Supporting activities include trade shows and events and corporate social responsibility programs to extend and build awareness.

The company's newly launched website has been designed to provide quick access to information through improved navigation and increased access to an expansive list of products and services. Users will have a consistent and simple experience across the site, whether they are researching new technology solutions or actively shopping for electronic components.

In addition, Avnet is introducing its "A-Frame," a new graphic element to build brand recognition that represents the company's dedication to progress and collaboration and is used to highlight or frame important moments.

Reach Further embodies the role of the traditional "Sherpa" for Himalayan expeditions who provides the experience and guidance to manage challenging expeditions. The campaign highlights real-world stories of how Avnet has guided entrepreneurs, inventors and makers as they bring their solutions to market, including:

Owlet. Owlet developed a baby sock that tracks heart rate and oxygen levels in infants, designed to notify parents if levels fall outside preset zones. Avnet helped guide their product to market.

(See Owlet video story) Ubicquia. Avnet works with Ubicquia to make cities smarter by embedding streetlight sensors that detect threats such as gas leaks, radiation and gunshots, and alert response teams. These same sensors alert rural African communities to the approach of dangerous animals.

(See Ubicquia video story)

"In creating an IoT device that can make a huge impact in cities around the world, Avnet's scale and scope was invaluable," said Ubicquia Co-Founder and CTO Tre Zimmerman. "Avnet helped us determine how to not just bring the product to life, but make it better."

The rebranding culminates several strategic business moves, including the recent acquisitions of Premier Farnell and Hackster.io that Avnet has made to reach further into the conception, design and prototyping processes. These are stages where innovators can benefit most from an exposure to the hardware that will help them bring their products to market. In addition, the launch of Avnet's MakerSource.io™ online resource directory provides individuals and startups with access to a comprehensive ecosystem of the strategic and tactical resources needed to turn a pioneering new product vision into a marketable reality, while the Avnet Innovation Lab at Arizona State University provides business consultation and funding for entrepreneurs developing technology, especially new inventions that advance the Internet of Things (IoT).

To see more of Avnet's Reach Further brand strategy and for more information on Avnet, visit www.avnet.com.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.