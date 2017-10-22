Avnet Named Top 10 Overseas Brand Distributor by ESM-China for 16 Consecutive Years

SHENZHEN, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 22, 2017) - Avnet Asia Pacific has received the Top 10 Overseas Brand Distributors Award from ESM-China, marking its 16th consecutive year to be recognized with this award. The ceremony took place at the 2017 Global Distribution and Supply Chain Leader Summit in Shenzhen, China.

"Since we were first named a Top 10 Overseas Brand Distributor in 2002, the electronics and distribution industries have undergone a rapid evolution, with automation capabilities and the rise of the digital ecosystem and IoT bringing about unprecedented levels of change. We're honored to once again be recognized by our partners and industry professionals from within China's highly competitive electronics industry as we help them respond to -- and leverage -- these dynamic market conditions," said Alan Chui, Regional President, Sales, China and Korea at Avnet.

While supply chain complexity continues to increase, Avnet remains committed to developing customized solutions to address the supply chain needs of customers. This is made possible by utilizing Avnet's vast distribution channels, together with its global reach, advanced technical expertise and highly localized support.

Hosted by China's leading electronics company, Electronics Supply & Manufacturing-China (ESM-China), the Electronic Components Distributor Excellence Awards recognize distributors of electronic components that have demonstrated outstanding performance and innovation, customer service, technical support and promotion of the electronics industry chain, upstream and downstream, in China. Winners of the Electronic Components Distributor Excellence Awards were selected by managers, engineers, and purchasing professionals in China, who voted online for their top distributors.

