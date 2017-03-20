Avnet Strengthens Position as Leading IoT Solutions Provider in Vietnam

Recent showcase in Vietnam reveals optimistic growth and potential for the application of IoT to improve enterprise productivity and connectivity

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Avnet, Inc., a leading global technology distributor, is deepening its regional footprint in Vietnam by offering its latest end-to-end IoT solutions to enterprises to meet the demand for real-time business intelligence and a robust IoT infrastructure.

The company's showcase in Vietnam allowed delegates to gain valuable insights into a range of end-to-enterprise IoT solutions offered to help overcome the complexities of data management. With the accompanying theme From Edge to Cloud at the event, several key partners including Xilinx, TE Connectivity, Kemet Electronics, Silicon Labs, On Semiconductor and more, convened to share the various solutions available to improve enterprise productivity and connectivity.

"We're extremely pleased with the responses at the event which allowed us to forge valuable face-to-face business connections in Vietnam. There is tremendous potential in Vietnam as a key emerging market and we are looking forward to strengthen our foothold here and to continue expanding our presence in Asia," said Terence Tan, Regional President for South Asia at Avnet.

"It's without question that the digital landscape in Asia is growing and there is a greater need for value-added solutions in the emerging markets to manage risks and efficiency. At Avnet, we are always looking at ways to help businesses unlock new revenue and fulfil our customers' growing need for connectivity and scalability to gain a competitive edge."

