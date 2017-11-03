Avoiding Web Accessibility Issues

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - November 03, 2017) - As a major landmark in the fight for universal website accessibility, 2018 will usher in new legal regulations to be upheld by any business or organization with an online presence. Since the Department of Justice (DOJ) proposed in 2010 that websites should be considered as "places of public accommodation" as defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), many websites have worked to diligently accommodate disabled site visitors. The forthcoming 2018 guidelines will put a finer point on the parameters for accessibility compliance and should go a long way to improving the online experience for the millions of Americans who are disabled by making accessibility a matter of human rights. In preparation for these new regulations, all businesses with online storefronts and websites can ensure they currently comply with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0, which have been a leading list of protocols on the best-accessible site structure, text, and multimedia displays since they were first introduced in 2008.

