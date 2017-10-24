Avoya Travel Announces 2018 Conference On Land and At Sea Onboard Norwegian Bliss

Event Gives Avoya Network First Look at Industry's Newest Cruise Ship

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Avoya Travel®, one of the most innovative travel brands, will host its 2018 Annual Conference both on land and at sea, May 22 - 27, 2018, in conjunction with the inaugural preview cruise of Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Bliss from Long Beach, California. The event will serve as a forum for Avoya to continue its collaborative innovation for a different and better vacation planning experience and to celebrate record success of the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™.

Avoya's 2018 event will bring together Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network, preferred supplier partners, and Avoya support staff for education, networking, and celebration. New for 2018, Avoya is offering additional educational programs with its new Pre-Conference Day with specific sessions designed for the rapidly growing number of new-to-travel Independent Agency owners, as well as supplier one-on-one meetings and peer-to-peer best practice sharing. Avoya's overall conference program is set to focus on new developments that deliver the best experiences to customers, building industry-best Independent Agencies sales, and will feature favorite events such as the Chairman's Gala.

Avoya has a buyout at Hotel Maya, Hilton Hotels' newly renovated Long Beach oceanfront property, to host the land component of the conference May 22 - 25. After which, Independent Agencies will board Norwegian Bliss for its highly anticipated, invitation-only inaugural sailing from May 25 - 27.

"We're thrilled to welcome the elite Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network to be among the first travel professionals to experience our newest and most incredible ship, Norwegian Bliss," said Camille Olivere, Senior Vice President, Sales for Norwegian Cruise Line. "Norwegian Cruise Line shares a passion with Avoya Travel for innovation in travel and providing our mutual guests with exceptional cruise vacation experiences, so we're honored to be their Annual Conference partner once again."

Registration recently opened and demand is high to attend Avoya's 2018 Conference. Details about programing, keynote speakers, and events will be announced soon.

To view Avoya's 2017 Conference highlights, please visit: https://vimeopro.com/avoyatravel/avoya-travel-confernce-2017

About Avoya Travel:

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and one of their largest sellers of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service, and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities, and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines and travel partners recognize this, as Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, and more. Today, Avoya is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with support offices throughout the United States.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals, and others interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-357-2261 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.

