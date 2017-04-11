AVOYA TRAVEL INDEPENDENT AGENCY OWNER HONORED AS A TOP PERFORMER WITHIN TRAVEL AGENT COMMUNITY

Avoya Travel Celebrates Cindy Locke's Award for Top Sales and Customer Service

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Avoya Travel®, one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies, today announced that Cindy Locke, co-owner of Seize the Seas LLC, an Independent Agency in the Avoya Travel Network, was named a 2016 Pacesetter by American Express Travel. Previously recognized by American Express Travel as their Agency of the Year, Avoya Travel nominated Locke from among more than 750 Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network for the prestigious recognition. This is the third time Locke has received the Pacesetter award.

American Express Travel Pacesetters are selected based on their superior customer service, sales performance, involvement in the travel agent community, and commitment to delivering extraordinary travel experiences.

Locke co-owns and operates her own independent travel agency, Seize the Seas, in partnership with her husband David Locke. Seize the Seas has been a member of the Avoya Network for more than 12 years, and in that time, has received numerous accolades for sales excellence including Avoya's highest honor of Chairman's Club every year since inception and recognition as a top producer for Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Crystal Cruises. A consummate professional, Locke has built her successful business by delivering outstanding service and vacation experiences to customers, while continually building her expertise in the destinations and products she sells. Her specialty is creating dream vacations on luxury ocean and river cruises. With Locke's superior expertise and service, she projects her sales will be over $4.5 million in vacations in 2017.

"Cindy Locke is a talented and accomplished travel professional, and very deserving of this recognition," said Brad Anderson, President of Avoya Travel. "We are grateful to have Cindy's Independent Agency in the Avoya Travel Network, and know that customers feel confident booking with her because she is a true expert who goes the extra mile and runs her business with the utmost integrity."

"It is an honor to be recognized as an American Express Travel Pacesetter for the third time," said Locke. "I am dedicated to making each client's dream vacation an effortless reality, and Avoya Travel supports me and my Independent Agency in delivering the best value and service to each traveler."

Seize the Seas is an Independent Agency in the Avoya Network. Travelers interested in booking their next trip with Cindy Locke can call her toll-free at 800-706-0310 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com/IA/CindyLocke. Professional sellers of travel interested in growing their business by affiliating with Avoya should call 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com.

About Avoya Travel:

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and their largest seller of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service, and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities, and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines recognize this. Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, and more.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals, and others interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-357-2261 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.