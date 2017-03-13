Avoya Travel Is Honored With 2016 American Express Representative Excellence Award

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Avoya Travel®, one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies, was honored with the 2016 American Express Travel Representative Excellence Award for the 16th consecutive year. The prestigious distinction recognizes Avoya and the Avoya Travel Network of Independent Agencies as a top producer of preferred cruise and tour supplier sales in the American Express Representative Travel Network.

Each year the American Express Representative Excellence Program honors the top 25 performing agency members in its Travel Network for their outstanding sales achievements, leadership, dedication to customer service, and commitment to the values of the American Express brand. Avoya continues to receive the esteemed award because of the company's dedication to Integrity and Professionalism™ and its pioneering Shared Success™ model that enables success for travel professionals, customers, and travel suppliers.

"At Avoya Travel we strive to set the bar for innovation and leadership in customer service and sales, so we are proud to have our achievements recognized by American Express," said Brad Anderson, President, Avoya Travel. "Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network continue to help more customers plan and book personalized vacations with the support, marketing, and technology we provide. These resources, combined with the benefits of our longstanding membership in the American Express Representative Travel Network, help Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network to continue achieving above average sales and success."

Avoya's groundbreaking, award-winning programs continue to enable Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network to achieve record sales. Recently, Avoya announced several new initiatives, including its Agency Marketing Platform (AMP) that helps Independent Agencies amplify their marketing reach in addition to building their business with Avoya Live Leads™. Also, Avoya has expanded its New-To-Travel program for entrepreneurs wanting to own a travel agency. The company's new www.JoinAvoya.com website, which delivers on Avoya's Let's Reimagine Vacation Planning Together™ campaign, modernizes travel agents and places them at the forefront of the consumer's vacation planning process.

The Representative Excellence program is one of the longest running recognition programs within the American Express Travel Representative Network. Avoya will be honored at the Representative Excellence event held in Ireland in April.

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and their largest seller of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service, and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities, and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines recognize this. Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, and more.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals, and others interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.