Avoya Travel Provides More Personalized Education

"The Avoya Mastermind Academy at Sea Offers a Whole New Level of In-Depth, Professional Education…"

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - December 27, 2016) - Avoya Travel®, one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies, now offers a one-of-kind Avoya Mastermind Academy at Sea™ program to provide Independent Agency owners in the Avoya Travel Network exclusive professional education personalized to each individual and their business. By leveraging personality-centered curriculum, Avoya has developed a unique approach to empowering Independent Agency owners to improve sales and achieve greater success.

Avoya designed the Mastermind Academy at Sea program to provide a deeper and more individualized learning opportunity to supplement what virtual webinars offer. Independent Agencies can bond with each other and connect more personally during the Mastermind Academy at Sea. The format is an intentional small group forum held onboard a cruise or at a resort in order to facilitate close peer-to-peer networking and personal attention. The Director of the Avoya Mastermind Program, behavioral specialist and life coach, Tammie Richie, mentors and leads the program.

Most unique to the curriculum is a personality assessment which helps participants better understand themselves so that they can better deal with the individual personalities of their customers. After participating in the personality assessment, sales and roll play sessions, script writing, networking, and more, Independent Agency owners return home with new knowledge to implement in their business that helps accelerate sales.

"The Avoya Mastermind Academy at Sea offers a whole new level of in-depth, professional education, and I've never been more excited about the future of my business than after I returned from the program," explains Rachel Mooney, owner of Changing Your Latitude Travel, LLC. "Applying the personality assessment to sales has already helped me win bookings that I'm not sure I would have before. The results your business experiences from implementing what you learn are incredible - my systems, client connection skills and confidence are far superior now."

Connie Rush, owner of Creative Getaways LLC has attended four Mastermind Academy at Seas and explains, "Each time I have an 'Aha' moment, which keeps me coming back. There are so many things to love about Mastermind Academy at Sea because it offers more than any other program out there. I've made new friends, been able to share ideas with other professionals about what is and isn't working in our businesses, pushed myself outside of my comfort zone, fine-tuned my systems to work smarter, gained firsthand experiences of the ships and destinations, and so much more. Plus, since participating in the Academy at Seas, I have increased my sales year over year."

The Mastermind Academy at Sea program is a unique addition to Avoya's collection of in-person professional educational events, which includes the company's Annual Conference. It is available to Independent Agency owners in the Avoya Network who are participating in the optional, award-winning Avoya Mastermind Program.

Exclusive to Avoya, the Mastermind Program provides motivational business development that helps Independent Agencies reach their maximum sales potential. Organized in small peer groups that meet virtually, the hands-on program enables the sharing of best practices, encouragement, and ideas that assist Independent Agency owners in achieving their goals. A powerful and interactive platform, the Mastermind Program continues to grow each year and help more and more Independent Agencies reach well above industry average sales.

In 2017, Avoya will be offering three Mastermind Academy at Sea programs to its Independent Agency Network.

