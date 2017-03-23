Avoya Travel Recognizes Record Number of Independent Agencies for Top Sales and Outstanding Service

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Avoya Travel®, one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies, will honor more than 200 Independent Agencies within the Avoya Travel Network in the company's annual Best of the Best Independent Agency award program. The company had record-breaking sales in 2016 with the Avoya Network reaching more customers and delivering more quality vacations than ever before. As a result, Avoya had a double-digit increase from 2015 in Independent Agencies producing more than $1 million in sales.

Avoya's Best of the Best Independent Agency program recognizes Avoya Network members for top sales, high levels of customer service based on client feedback, and for operating with Integrity and Professionalism™. Qualifying Independent Agencies are awarded in one of several categories based on annual sales levels, including: Best of the Best for $1 million; President's Circle for over $2 million; and Chairman's Club for more than $3 million in 2016 sales. The 500 Club, a new award category added by Avoya, acknowledges the increasing number of Independent Agencies that have achieved annual sales between $500,000 and $1 million. Many new Independent Agencies, including New-To-Travel business owners, were inducted into the 500 Club within their first year in the Avoya Network.

"Avoya Travel is thrilled to honor more top performing Independent Agencies than ever before, and we believe the Network's growth is a result of the many groundbreaking programs that we continue to develop," said Brad Anderson, President of Avoya Travel. "Avoya Travel supports Network members in building successful independent businesses and earning above industry average incomes by providing innovative resources that enable them to focus on selling the cruises and vacations they love to sell while providing the most competitive value to new and existing customers."

Avoya launched several initiatives in 2016 that helped strengthen the Network and grow the number of top producing Independent Agencies, including its New-To-Travel program for entrepreneurs interested in opening an Independent Agency in the Avoya Network. This was backed by Avoya's new website, www.JoinAvoya.com, and innovative Let's Reimagine Vacation Planning Together™ marketing campaign, which both promote travel as a profitable career and travel agents as modern, necessary components to the consumer's vacation planning experience. Avoya also rolled out even more educational and support resources to the Network, such as its Agency Marketing Platform (AMP), that enable Independent Agencies to rapidly grow their businesses.

"I opened my Independent Agency with the Avoya Travel Network in March 2016 through Avoya Travel's New-To-Travel program, and by the end of 2016 hit my own personal goal of being a Best of the Best agency with over $1.3 million in sales," said Jack Duncan, owner of Sail & Sign Vacations, LLC. "Avoya's robust support, including the optional Live Leads™ program, has helped me apply my sales experience to the travel industry, build my business beyond expectations, and begin creating lifelong relationships with new customers."

"When turning my love of travel into a career, I chose Avoya Travel's New-To-Travel program, and now, in my first year as an Independent Agency owner in the Avoya Travel Network, I am honored to be inducted into the 500 Club," said Lynn McCormick, owner of Luna World Travel LLC. "Avoya Travel's professionalism, educational resources, and optional Live Leads™ have helped me grow my sales and customer base, and to feel empowered in offering travelers the best expertise and value on their vacations."

The Best of the Best Independent Agencies will be recognized and awarded at the 2017 Avoya Travel Conference from May 22 to 26 at Rancho Bernardo Inn in San Diego, California, and will receive several prizes, including an awarded trophy and a complimentary 7-night Western Caribbean cruise made available through Avoya and Holland America Line in December 2017.

About Avoya Travel:

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and their largest seller of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service, and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities, and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines recognize this. Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, and more.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals, and others interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.