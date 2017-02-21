Avoya Travel Showcases Travel Agencies in Innovative Branded Video Campaign

Avoya's Newest Consumer Marketing Puts Value of Vacation Planners at Forefront

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Avoya Travel®, one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies, launched its new branded video campaign to elevate the role of travel agents by putting them at the forefront of the modern vacation planning and booking process. Avoya's investment in the videos purposefully illustrates the personal service and expertise Independent Agencies within the Avoya Network offer travelers. By highlighting the personal connection with a travel professional in combination with Avoya's powerful technology and exclusive value, the video campaign further positions Avoya as a different, better type of travel company.

"Avoya Travel's innovative heritage and love for the travel industry drives us to continually improve the vacation planning and booking process, and we are doing this now by placing the spotlight on the value travel agents offer consumers," said Brad Anderson, President of Avoya Travel. "We are confident that Avoya Travel's message in the branded videos will have a big impact with travelers and generate even more bookings for the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network."

The video series is the next chapter for Avoya's evolving consumer brand campaign, Beyond The Web®. By showcasing a family's vacation crafted by an Independent Agency in the Avoya Network, Avoya brings the benefit of experiencing the world beyond the web to life through breathtaking cinematography and messaging that resonates with travelers. Royal Caribbean International, a company that believes in the power of branded videos, Avoya's model, and the value of travel agents, partnered with Avoya by providing the filming venues.

Avoya will use numerous videos in various trade and consumer marketing campaigns to highlight the value of booking with travel professionals, and to reinforce why Avoya's patented combination of people, technology, and value makes it a better choice for customers. Examples include:

A Brand Anthem video uses poetic, meaningful footage shot on location to tell the story of a family traveling on a vacation planned by an Independent Agency in the Avoya Network.

A Companion video that explains Avoya's unique position in the market by recapping the interaction of the family with a professional Avoya affiliated Independent Agency.

A Short video applies a voicemail message voiceover to show the personalized experience customers receive from when choosing to book with the Avoya Network.

Avoya will introduce the branded video campaign this month to the travel industry and soft launch on select consumer facing platforms. The full, multi-channel consumer rollout is expected to debut in the second quarter of 2017.

To view the videos, please visit: https://vimeopro.com/avoyatravel/beyond-the-web-brand-video-series-2017-media

About Avoya Travel:

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and their largest seller of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service, and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities, and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines recognize this. Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, and more.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals, and others interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.