Avoya Travel Voted Best Host Agency and Best Host Agency Website

Avoya Travel Receives Consecutive Top Honor Wins in 2017 Travvy Awards

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Avoya Travel®, one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies, has been named Best Host Agency for the third consecutive year with travAlliancemedia's 2017 Gold Travvy Award. Avoya also received the Gold Travvy for Best Host Agency Website, in recognition of www.AvoyaTravel.com, for the second year in a row. Selected by reader vote, Avoya is the only travel company to ever win the Gold Travvy Award in either category since the Travvy Awards' inception.

The prestigious Best Host Agency and Best Host Agency Website awards acknowledge Avoya's legacy of innovation and pioneering its Shared Success™ model, which creates mutually beneficial relationships between customers, travel professionals, and supplier partners. Through several industry firsts, including the patented Avoya Live Leads™ program, award-winning technology and support resources, along with American Express Travel benefits, exclusive offers and sophisticated marketing campaigns, the company continues to help Independent Agencies in the Avoya Travel Network sell much more than their peers at other leading networks.

Key to the host agency's success is Avoya's website, which enables consumers to shop online and connect with specialty-based independent travel professionals. Avoya's Let's Reimagine Vacation Planning Together™ campaign is redefining travel agents as modern, essential components to vacation planning and booking, and successfully promoting the value Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network offer through interactive content, new messaging, and enhanced design.

"We are honored to once again be voted Best Host Agency and Best Host Agency Website by travAlliancemedia's coveted Travvy Awards," said Brad Anderson, President, Avoya Travel. "These awards recognize Avoya Travel's continued innovation in marketing and technology, commitment to helping customers realize the value travel agents offer, and passion for supporting Independent Agencies in the Avoya Travel Network build prosperous businesses."

travAlliancemedia's third annual Travvy Awards honors excellence in the travel industry and recognizes travel companies, products, agencies, and destinations for outstanding achievement. Avoya's President, Brad Anderson; Co-Founder, Van Anderson; Executive Vice President, Jeff Anderson; and Senior Vice President, Scott Koepf, accepted both awards at the Travvy gala held January 25, 2017, in New York City.

Avoya is growing its Independent Agency Network with both experienced travel professionals and new-to-travel entrepreneurs. To learn more about owning a travel agency in the Avoya Network visit www.JoinAvoya.com.

About Avoya Travel:

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and their largest seller of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service, and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities, and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines recognize this. Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, and more.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals, and others interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.