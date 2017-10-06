Avoya Travel Wins Top Magellan Awards for Marketing and Innovation

Prestigious Travel Awards Recognize Avoya's Patented Live Leads and Success Promoting Travel Agents' Value in Modern Vacation Planning

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - October 06, 2017) - Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry's most innovative brands, has won five Travel Weekly magazine Magellan Awards. The awards recognize Avoya's innovation and leadership in the travel industry with marketing and best-in-class initiatives that create a unique and better vacation planning and booking experience for customers and travel professionals.

Avoya's innovation in travel and advancements in marketing were widely recognized with Magellan Awards for 'Promotional Video' and 'Advertising/Marketing Campaign' and two awards in the 'Web Marketing/Advertising' category. Avoya's Live Leads™ program, which is powered by the company's marketing and patented Lead Processing Engine™ to generate new customer leads for Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™, won 'Travel Agent Innovation.' The awards validate Avoya's commitment to connecting customers with travel professionals for the best planning and booking experience and to helping more Independent Agencies than ever before build successful businesses with new clients. The Magellan Award highlights include:

Avoya's Dynamic Remarketing creates relevant online experiences for consumers with tailored marketing. The initiative is increasing consumers' likelihood to book with an Independent Agency in the Avoya Network, and ultimately generates thousands of new Live Leads for the Avoya Network.



creates relevant online experiences for consumers with tailored marketing. The initiative is increasing consumers' likelihood to book with an Independent Agency in the Avoya Network, and ultimately generates thousands of new Live Leads for the Avoya Network. Avoya's Online Sweepstakes , Win a Cruise Vacation Tailored To You From Avoya Travel, leveraged a targeted marketing campaign to generate unprecedented consumer engagement and interest in connecting with Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network.



, Win a Cruise Vacation Tailored To You From Avoya Travel, leveraged a targeted marketing campaign to generate unprecedented consumer engagement and interest in connecting with Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. Avoya's Beyond the Web® Brand Video Series dramatically expanded awareness of the Avoya brand as a unique, better type of travel company. Consumers can see the value of booking with an Independent Agency in the Avoya Network as Avoya places travel professionals at the center of the modern vacation planning process in the series of three videos.



dramatically expanded awareness of the Avoya brand as a unique, better type of travel company. Consumers can see the value of booking with an Independent Agency in the Avoya Network as Avoya places travel professionals at the center of the modern vacation planning process in the series of three videos. Elevating Travel Agents is Avoya's integrated trade marketing campaign that redefined the role of the modern-day travel agent in the vacation planning process. By highlighting the importance of travel professionals, Avoya is creating more awareness for travel as a business opportunity and consequently is experiencing the fastest network growth seen in years.



is Avoya's integrated trade marketing campaign that redefined the role of the modern-day travel agent in the vacation planning process. By highlighting the importance of travel professionals, Avoya is creating more awareness for travel as a business opportunity and consequently is experiencing the fastest network growth seen in years. Patented Live Leads is the only complete solution to one of travel agents' biggest challenges - finding and keeping new customers. Available 24/7/365 at no additional cost, Live Leads enable Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network to be more successful because they can focus on relationships, selling, and generating some of the highest incomes in the travel industry.

"We are thrilled to receive top industry recognition for Avoya Travel's dedication to supporting the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network and delivering exceptional vacation experiences to customers," said Brad Anderson, President of Avoya Travel. "We continue to innovate for the future of travel and drive advancements in how customers and travel professionals can better connect, plan, and book cruises and vacations."

The annual Travel Weekly Magellan Awards distinguish the best in travel across the entire spectrum of industry segments and salute outstanding travel professionals. Winners are selected by Travel Weekly editors and industry experts such as Peter Greenberg, Travel Editor for CBS News' The Early Show; John Lampl, Senior Airline Executive with British Airways; Patricia Schultz, Author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die; and many more.

About Avoya Travel:

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and one of their largest sellers of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service, and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities, and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines and travel partners recognize this, as Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, and more. Today, Avoya is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with support offices throughout the United States.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals, and others interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.