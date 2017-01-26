Avoya Travel's New Marketing Technology Increases Independent Agency Sales Up to 54 Percent

Avoya Offers Industry Leading, Fully-integrated, Web-based, Personalized Marketing Program

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Avoya Travel®, one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies, has recently introduced its new groundbreaking Agency Marketing Platform (AMP). The AMP program significantly amplifies the marketing reach of Independent Agencies in the Avoya Travel Network and has already delivered sales increases of up to 54 percent for participating Network members.

Avoya's AMP is a unique, web-based technology platform that no other host agency or franchise organization offers. It is optional to use and complements the incredibly successful and award-winning Avoya Live Leads™ program. The technology serves as a powerful, personalized marketing solution that nurtures and builds meaningful customer relationships. Currently released in phases to select trial groups, AMP has already helped participating Independent Agencies leverage their customer databases with automated, targeted marketing campaigns that have led to more bookings and greater success for Independent Agencies.

"No other travel company can offer travel professionals Live Leads and AMP along with the combined power of the Avoya Travel and American Express brands," said Brad Anderson, President of Avoya Travel. "Based on early successes, we believe AMP is one more key benefit for all Avoya Travel Network members, particularly those with an already established book of business."

AMP provides Avoya Network members a strong competitive edge because the multi-platform campaigns, designs, and messaging capitalize on exclusive deals and the partnerships Avoya has with leading cruise, tour, and resort companies. Its features include email marketing with high-impact content and eye-catching templates; social media campaigns; an on-demand print studio providing direct mail resources; and more. All marketing and materials will be co-branded and personalized for each Independent Agency and its customers.

Brando Quinn's Independent Agency, Brando's Fun N' Sun Travel, participated in the program, "I love Avoya Travel's new AMP program. It is easy to use and offers great marketing ideas for agency owners like me who want to market to our customers in addition to claiming and booking Avoya Lives Leads."

Indigo Journeys, LLC owner Rhonda Robinson also uses the AMP email and social media campaigns and has had great early success. She shares, "I am working on three trips right now - one to Grand Cayman, another to Cuba and one to Africa - which are all as a result of AMP emails to my database."

As Avoya rolls out AMP to the entire Avoya Network, it is continuing to integrate learnings to further innovate the technology, campaigns, and overall AMP program in order to help participating Independent Agencies book even more cruises and vacations.

With Avoya's AMP and Live Leads programs, award-winning support resources, one-on-one assistance and hands-on professional education, along with American Express Travel benefits and exclusive offers, Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network are selling up to 12 times more compared to their peers at other leading networks.

To learn more about Avoya, AMP, and programs for both experienced travel professionals and new-to-travel entrepreneurs, visit www.JoinAvoya.com.

About Avoya Travel:

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world's most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and their largest seller of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service, and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities, and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines recognize this. Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, and more.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals, and others with no travel industry experience interested in owning and operating their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.JoinAvoya.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with Avoya Travel, should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.