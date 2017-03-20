AVST Addresses Changing UC Landscape at ACUTA Annual Conference

Spotlights Benefits of Highly Interoperable UC Platform That Integrates Existing Technology with New

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Booth #301 -- With the continued adoption of the cloud, as well as the rapid pace of consolidations and the emergence of new vendors, the Unified Communications (UC) landscape is ever-changing. To keep pace with these changes, it's vital for educational institutions to stay up-to-date on current trends and their options for deploying new, secure UC applications. With that in mind, this week at the ACUTA Annual Conference & Exhibition, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is on hand to help educational institutions future-proof today and tomorrow's UC investments.

AVST's solutions offer the broadest interoperability of any UC platform on the market, enabling organizations to deploy advanced enterprise-class voice, mobility, business process, and team communications applications while leveraging existing and future IT investments. With a long-standing history in higher education, AVST's solutions have been adopted by many of the largest public and private universities in the United States and Canada.

"Whether it's emerging vendors, fresh acquisitions or new technology, the one constant in the UC space is change," said Denny Michael, AVST Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Organizations must be able to adapt, but that doesn't mean tossing away all the old and replacing with new -- a middle ground can be achieved. AVST is well-positioned to help in this transition. Our highly interoperable UC platform enables educational institutions and others to add productivity-enhancing applications on top of their mixed UC infrastructure -- from Avaya to Cisco, Google, Microsoft and others -- whether on premise or in the cloud."

For more than a decade, AVST has been a strong supporter of ACUTA -- an international nonprofit educational association representing over 1,800 individuals at more than 500 colleges and universities. AVST is a corporate affiliate of ACUTA and has been acknowledged for its support of the organization's regional and national events. The 46th Annual Conference & Exhibition will take place at the Hilton Chicago from March 19 to 22. AVST will exhibit in booth #301.

To learn more about AVST's products for the higher education marketplace, visit the company's website at www.avst.com/education.

About AVST

With more than 35 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST's advanced voice, mobility, team communications, and business process UC solutions to meet their mission-critical communications requirements. The world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC platform, provides a future-proofed bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada, the United Kingdom, and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit www.avst.com or you can follow us at Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.