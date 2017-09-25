AVST Addresses Enterprise UC Migration at Microsoft Ignite

Enables Migration to Office 365, Cloud and Skype for Business

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Booth #1957 - While many enterprises continue to invest in premise-based Unified Communications (UC) solutions, sweeping technology changes like cloud and Skype for Business have enterprises asking critical UC migration questions. How can Skype for Business successfully co-exist with my current UC infrastructure? How can I migrate to the cloud and Skype for Business on my own terms? What UC solutions do I need today to create my future UC reference architecture? This week at Microsoft Ignite, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) addresses three of the most pressing Microsoft migration challenges for enterprises.

1. Exchange Online Unified Messaging Alternative

Recently, Microsoft announced that as of July 2018 they will be discontinuing support for Session Border Controllers used to connect third-party PBX systems to Exchange Online Unified Messaging (UM). This news is forcing many Microsoft customers to seek an alternative UM solution for Office 365 in the near term. For Microsoft customers not yet ready to make the move to Skype for Business as their phone system, AVST offers an alternative, best-of-breed UM solution for Office 365 that can connect to any existing on-premise PBX systems.

2. UC Reference Architecture for Skype for Business Migration

While it may be simple for smaller companies to make the full transition to Skype for Business as a phone system replacement, it is a much bigger challenge for large organizations and enterprises with significant existing telephony and IT investments. AVST recognizes that implementing an enterprise-wide deployment of Skype for Business is a long-term process that can take anywhere from one to three years. With its UC platform, CX-E, AVST delivers critical UC interoperability that enables enterprises to deploy Skype for Business while co-existing with their current telephony infrastructure. CX-E plays a critical role in any large enterprise's UC reference architecture by unifying disparate pieces of its UC infrastructure. That's why many of the largest hospitals, universities, enterprises, and major government agencies worldwide rely on CX-E.

"When an enterprise is briefed on the capabilities of our CX-E platform, they quickly understand what distinguishes AVST and its unique value proposition from other enterprise UC vendors," said Tom Minifie, Chief Technology Officer at AVST. "You can put us in a room with an enterprise that has the most complicated, multi-location, multi-vendor IT infrastructure and our CX-E solution will, in many cases, become the critical component of their UC reference architecture that enables them to achieve their long-term digital transformation goals."

CX-E UC Platform Highlights:

With 35 years of continuous development, CX-E has built a reputation as the industry's most interoperable, enterprise-class UC platform;

Integrates with all major PBX and email platforms, instant messaging, calendar, mobile devices, and enterprise databases -- enabling a transition to the cloud and Microsoft Skype for Business at an organization's own pace;

World-class uptime metrics via its resilient multi-server architecture supporting enterprise business continuity and disaster recovery objectives;

Industry-leading scalability; and

Renowned reliability supporting thousands of large enterprises and organizations worldwide.

"AVST continues to focus on helping enterprise customers deliver positive business outcomes, leveraging existing PBX investments combined with Skype for Business," said Kevin Kieller, UCStrategies Expert. "This provides the customer with valuable options as they plan their journey to UC and the cloud."

3. UC Applications that Complement Skype for Business

For those enterprises that have already deployed Skype for Business as their phone system, CX-E offers the following applications to enhance their Skype for Business experience:

Departmental Automated Attendant to handle complex call processing across multiple PBX brands simultaneously;

Speech-enabled name directories;

Click-to-call from the Skype for Business client to place a call through an existing PBX;

Voice messaging for compliance and confidentiality support;

Hybrid Unified Messaging that integrates to Office 365 and Exchange simultaneously;

Mobile client to address secure messaging requirements; and

Informal Call Center for team communications.

