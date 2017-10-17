AVST and collab9 Release FedRAMP Authorized Joint UCaaS Offering

Hosted UC Partners Expand Joint Solution with FedRAMP Authorized Offering

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) today announced that its industry-leading Unified Communications (UC) platform, CX-E, is now hosted within collab9's FedRAMP(SM) authorized cloud UC infrastructure. This follows the earlier announcement that AVST and collab9 had entered a partnership to deliver a joint solution to federal, state and local government entities.

In 2016, collab9 was the first UC cloud service provider to be granted a FedRAMP Moderate Authority to Operate. Through this newly forged partnership with AVST, collab9 expands its FedRAMP authorized, best-of-breed UC portfolio, featuring integrated solutions from multiple, industry-leading UC technology vendors. With this joint UC as a Service (UCaaS) solution, AVST and collab9 continue their shared mission to accelerate public sector movement to the cloud.

Steve Boberski, Vice President of Business Development for collab9, said of the partnership, "AVST's CX-E technology is an excellent complement to our secure hosted UC product suite. AVST shares our objective of enabling cloud transformation for government agencies, and this exciting partnership delivers an integral component of any agency's plan to move to a hosted UC environment."

Tom Minifie, AVST CTO, said, "AVST is excited to be an integral part of the collab9 FedRAMP Authorized Service Offering. Our CX-E communications platform is designed to improve personal, group and organizational productivity and is now available as a FedRAMP authorized solution."

For more information about AVST and collab9's hosted UCaaS solution, visit www.avst.com/collab9fedramp.

About collab9

collab9 is a best-of-breed, FedRAMP Authorized Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider catering to public sector security requirements. collab9's solution integrates voice, video, messaging, mobility, presence, conferencing, and customer care in one predictable, user-based subscription model. Available on multiple federal and state government procurement vehicles, collab9 enables agencies to securely move their communications infrastructure into the cloud with a platform designed to meet NIST cloud security standards. For more information, visit: www.collab9.com; follow @collab9 on Twitter.

About AVST

With more than 35 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST's advanced voice, mobility, team communications, and business process UC solutions to meet their mission-critical communications requirements. The world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC platform provides a future-proofed bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada, the United Kingdom, and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit www.avst.com, or you can follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.