AVST Awarded PEPPM Contract Across 50 U.S. States

The Purchasing Process for Government and Education Continues to Get Easier

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - With its long history of serving the government and education sectors, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a multi-state contract by PEPPM, the national technology cooperative purchasing program. This PEPPM 2017 California contract is in addition to AVST's existing PEPPM Pennsylvania contract. Together, these contracts enable school districts, colleges, cities, counties, state governments, libraries, other public agencies and nonprofits to streamline the purchasing of AVST Unified Communications (UC) applications.

PEPPM has been operated and administered by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit for the past 35 years. The program reduces the time, effort and cost of purchasing technology products by eliminating the need for public agencies to bid. It ensures the most favorable pricing and complete bid protection.

Under the PEPPM program, all 50 U.S. states can utilize these contracts to ease the purchasing of AVST's CX-E UC applications including voice messaging, unified messaging, mobile client, speech-enabled personal assistant, automated attendant, IVR, call center, and notification.

"AVST has proven itself to be an excellent UC application provider to education and government agencies since 2013," said David Manney, Program Manager of the National PEPPM Technology Bidding and Purchasing Cooperative. "AVST has been a model for other suppliers to follow, providing reliable solutions at great discounted pricing, excellent service, and training throughout its previous contract terms."

"With many of the largest government agencies, cities and universities relying on AVST's applications, we are pleased to be awarded this new contract to help streamline their procurement process," said Denny Michael, AVST Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. PEPPM is one of several notable purchasing contracts AVST has in place. AVST has negotiated numerous cooperative purchasing contracts including GSA Schedule 70, NY OGS, Ohio State Schedule, and Texas DIR.

For more information about AVST's applications for government and education, visit the company's website at www.avst.com.

About AVST

With more than 30 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST to meet their mission-critical communications requirements, align their business with key trends and, with the world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC solutions, provide a bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada and the United Kingdom and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit www.avst.com or you can follow us at Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.