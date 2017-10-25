AVST Celebrates 35 Years of Innovation

Points to Success Transforming Enterprise Productivity While Future-Proofing IT Investments as Key to Long-Term Growth

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - This month Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is celebrating 35 years as a trusted developer of Unified Communications (UC) solutions. Despite significant changes in the communications industry over the past four decades, AVST's mission has remained consistent: Deliver best-of-breed UC applications that transform the productivity of individuals, teams and businesses while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

With the unique ability to integrate with all of the industry's leading telephony and email systems, on-premise or in the cloud, AVST's reputation as the most interoperable, enterprise-class UC platform in the market is firmly established.

Honoring Its Roots and Charting a Path for the Future

Founded in 1982, AVST established its roots as a provider of mission-critical voice applications like call processing and voice messaging. Over the years, AVST has evolved and expanded its product offerings to include powerful mobility, team communications and business process solutions. This unfailing commitment to its customers, coupled with its world-class network of channel and technology partners, has been critical to the company's success. With thousands of customers across a wide range of vertical markets, AVST prides itself on its ability to deliver best-of-breed UC solutions for any size organization -- from small-to-medium businesses to the largest and most demanding enterprises in the world, including:

The largest airline in the world

The largest utility company in the U.S.

The largest railroad in the U.S.

The largest public and private universities in the U.S.

The best hospitals in the nation





"The scalability, feature flexibility and unrivaled interoperability of AVST's enterprise-class CX-E UC platform is highly valued by today's organizations that have, and continue to make, substantial investments in telephony, email and other critical UC components," said Hardy Myers, AVST President & CEO. "With some of the best and largest organizations in the world relying on our communications technology today, our imperative remains to continue developing next-generation communications applications that improve productivity while leveraging an enterprise's current and future IT investments."

As AVST reflects on nearly four decades of business, AVST prides itself on delivering:

The industry's most interoperable UC platform to future-proof IT investments

Mission-critical voice messaging, automated attendant, IVR, and fax

Most flexible, best-of-breed unified messaging

First enterprise-class, context-aware personal assistant

Broad offering of speech recognition applications, with speech integrated throughout the entire user experience

Team communications for next-generation knowledge workers

Extensible and customizable CEBP platform to accelerate business processes

World-class uptime metrics supporting business continuity and disaster recovery

"Customer First, Always!" level of service





The 'Any' Company - Working Hand-in-Hand with Customers

AVST is well known to uniquely address the evolving demands of enterprises, including the migration to the cloud, the expanding mobility requirements of enterprise workforces, and the integration with Skype for Business. To support the widest range of customers at any stage of their journey, AVST's corporate philosophy is to support any delivery model, any consumption model, and the flexibility to change at any time to meet evolving technology and market demands. AVST launched CX-E Cloud in 2016 to further support this power of choice.

Once customers discover the full power of CX-E -- including its industry-leading interoperability, its scalability and resiliency, its best-of-breed voice and mobility applications, and the transformative nature of its team communications and business process applications -- it becomes clear why enterprises have continued to select AVST's UC solutions as a critical component of their IT infrastructure for the past 35 years.

To learn more about AVST, please visit www.avst.com.

About AVST

With more than 35 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST's advanced voice, mobility, team communications, and business process UC solutions to meet their mission-critical communications requirements. The world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC platform provides a future-proofed bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada, the United Kingdom, and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit www.avst.com or you can follow us at Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.