AVST Demonstrates Enterprise-Class UC Applications at Microsoft Inspire

CX-E Enhances Skype for Business, Office 365 and Exchange

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Booth #1430 -- This week at Microsoft Inspire 2017 in Washington, D.C., Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is spotlighting its enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) platform, which helps large companies achieve their business goals through Microsoft solutions. AVST's CX-E platform -- which can be deployed on premise or in the cloud -- provides a series of robust UC applications that enhance Skype for Business, Office 365 and Exchange.

"Most enterprises have a mix of PBXs, and are looking to deploy Skype for Business as a PBX replacement in branch offices, business units or selected locations as the need arises," says Blair Pleasant, co-founder of UCStrategies. She adds, "Using a product like CX-E lets these organizations transition to Skype for Business over time, at a pace that's right for them."

CX-E is the only UC platform that connects Skype for Business with all major telephony brands while enabling mission-critical UC features, including:

Hybrid unified messaging that integrates to Office 365 and Exchange simultaneously

Broadest interoperability that bridges the gap between Skype for Business and existing PBXs

Click-to-call from the Skype for Business client to place a call through an existing PBX

Speech-enabled directories and departmental automated attendants

Voice messaging compliance and confidentiality support

Secure Mobile Client to address mobile requirements

Call center for workgroup collaboration

IVR for self-service information access and workflows

Over the years, AVST has distinguished itself within Microsoft's partner ecosystem by achieving top-tier status -- delivering best-of-breed, enterprise-class UC applications that enable and augment Skype for Business. In fact, AVST holds Gold Communications Competency for CX-E's integration with Skype for Business, as well as Gold Messaging Competency for integration with Exchange. AVST is widely recognized for delivering voice and unified messaging options to support customers' compliance and confidentially requirements. In highly regulated industries, demand for separate storage options for voice messages and email is critical to meeting the need for different retention policies. AVST's CX-E enables businesses to store voice messages outside of Exchange while still delivering the benefits of unified messaging. AVST also ensures voice message confidentiality by restricting the forwarding of voice messages outside the company in an Exchange unified messaging environment. In addition, CX-E delivers unified messaging to Office 365 to help customers accelerate cloud adoption.

"As a Microsoft partner for over 10 years, we have a proven track record of providing powerful UC applications to meet Microsoft customers' evolving needs," said Denny Michael, AVST Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Whether it's Skype for Business, Office 365 or Exchange, enterprises know they can count on us to give them the tools they need to do more."

Inspire 2017 is Microsoft's premier event for partners. The event brings together more than 16,000 attendees from around the globe for a week of networking and learning -- all with the goal of increasing partner profitability and accelerating business growth. Inspire takes place July 9-13, 2017. AVST is exhibiting in booth #1430. For more information about AVST's advanced UC capabilities that complement Skype for Business, please visit www.avst.com/skypeforbusiness.

About AVST

With more than 35 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST's advanced voice, mobility, team communications, and business process UC solutions to meet their mission-critical communications requirements. The world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC platform provides a future-proofed bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada, the United Kingdom, and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit www.avst.com or you can follow us at Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.