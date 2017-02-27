AVST Helps Customers Future-Proof Their UC Investments

Delivers Educational Webinar "Disruption and Disruptors: Future-Proof Your UC Strategy"

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - The state of the Unified Communications (UC) market is constantly in flux with the rise of cloud technologies, the emergence of new vendors, and an increasing number of acquisitions and consolidations. In an effort to assist IT leaders effectively develop and evolve their UC strategies, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) has teamed up with UC expert Phil Edholm to deliver a free educational webinar, "Disruption and Disruptors: Future-Proof Your UC Strategy."

Edholm, the President and Founder of PKE Consulting, will join AVST President & CEO Hardy Myers in discussing enterprise strategies for future-proofing UC investments. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern. Register for this free online event.

"The UC marketplace is entering a time of significant transformation, with major vendor restructurings and acquisitions, emerging new vendors and communications now being embedded in a range of adjacent applications and business processes," said Edholm. "Planning your strategies to navigate through the challenges while continuing to improve enterprise productivity is critical. This webinar will focus on how you can begin to invest for success in this rapidly evolving environment."

"With an ever-changing UC landscape, it's important for companies to keep up-to-date on current trends and their options for deploying new, advanced UC solutions that meet the evolving requirements of their workforce and customers," said Myers.

AVST's UC solutions offer the broadest interoperability of any UC platform on the market, enabling Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent, BroadSoft, Cisco, GENBAND, Microsoft, Mitel, NEC, ShoreTel, and Unify customers to deploy advanced enterprise-class voice, mobility, business process, and team communications solutions while leveraging existing and future IT investments. When it comes to mission-critical communications, future-proof and best-of-breed UC solutions lie at the heart of AVST's value proposition.

