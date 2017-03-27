AVST Presents Skype for Business Hosted Deployment at Enterprise Connect

CTO Session: "Skype for Business in 600 Retail Locations: Lessons Learned in a Hyperscale Cloud Environment"

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Booth #1113 -- Enterprises considering deploying Skype for Business have a choice of premise, hosted, cloud, and hybrid options. This week at Enterprise Connect, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) presents a successful case study of a Skype for Business hosted deployment. The session is titled "Skype for Business in 600 Retail Locations: Lessons Learned in a Hyperscale Cloud Environment."

In the session, AVST CTO Tom Minifie and Time2Market Managing Director Hugh Oakes will examine the capabilities and implementation considerations for a seamless Skype for Business hosted service. Minifie and Oakes will share practical lessons from a real-life customer deploying Skype for Business across more than 600 retail locations. The session will take place in room Sun C, from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Topics include:

Keys to success with a hosted Skype for Business voice solution

Lessons learned from moving voice applications to a hosted Skype for Business environment

How to save costs and increase service levels with Skype for Business

For businesses looking to deploy Skype for Business as a full or partial PBX replacement, AVST's CX-E integrates into multiple-PBX environments. CX-E addresses key compliance and security requirements, and offers essential communications applications -- all designed to enrich Skype for Business deployments -- including:

Skype for Business integration with existing PBX

Informal Call Center for Skype for Business

Secure Voice Messaging for Skype for Business

Complex Call Routing/Automated Attendant for Skype for Business

Mobile Client for Skype for Business

Personal Assistant for Skype for Business

"CX-E assists in Skype for Business adoption, and facilitates a seamless migration at a comfortable and logical pace," noted Minifie. "At Enterprise Connect, we look forward to sharing Skype for Business choices -- premise to cloud -- and how customers can successfully navigate their transition to Skype for Business."

To learn more about AVST's integration with Skype for Business, visit www.avst.com/skypeforbusiness or booth #1113 at Enterprise Connect.

About AVST

With more than 35 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST's advanced voice, mobility, team communications, and business process UC solutions to meet their mission-critical communications requirements. The world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC platform, provides a future-proofed bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada, the United Kingdom, and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit www.avst.com or you can follow us at Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.