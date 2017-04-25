AVX Doubles the Lifetime of Select THH 230 degrees C Hermetic Series High Temperature SMD Tantalum Capacitors

AVX's THH Series now offers 2,000-hour extended lifetimes at 230 degrees C on selected ratings & robust mechanical shock & vibration resistance at 230 degrees C compliant with MIL-STD-202 on all ratings

FOUNTAIN INN, SC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - AVX Corporation ( NYSE : AVX), a leading manufacturer and supplier of passive components and interconnect solutions, has doubled the lifetime of select THH 230ºC Hermetic Series high temperature SMD tantalum capacitors. Four of the six ratings currently available now offer 2,000-hour lifetimes at 230ºC and 0.5V R , and all six recently completed mechanical shock and vibration testing to MIL-STD-202 at 230ºC with 20g peak, ensuring robust, high-reliability performance in harsh, extreme application environments, such as down-hole and high temperature electronic engine control (EEC).

Hermetically sealed in ceramic cases with MnO2 cathodes, THH Series tantalum capacitors exhibit extremely stable performance. Additionally, when compared with other high temperature capacitor solutions currently available, such as 200ºC wet tantalum, the THH Series features excellent volumetric efficiency, shows no capacitance drop-off at even extremely high temperatures, and exhibits superior stability in high temperature, high humidity, and ambient atmosphere environments, providing design engineers with several significant benefits, including size reductions, lower components counts, and improved reliability. THH 230ºC Hermetic Series capacitors also exhibit low leakage current (0.01CV), and are manufactured and screened using AVX's patented Q-Process, which requires statistical lot acceptance over a wide range of parameters above and beyond standard test limits.

"Proven to withstand extensive mechanical shock, vibration, and moisture resistance testing for minimum lifetimes of 1,000 hours and, now, extended lifetimes of 2,000 hours at 230ºC and 0.5V R , THH Series tantalum capacitors deliver outstanding high-temperature mechanical robustness, electrical performance, and lifetime-enabled cost reductions that far surpass what is achievable with comparable capacitors molded in standard epoxy resin," said Mitch Weaver, a member of the technical staff at AVX. "These benefits, combined with the series' high volumetric efficiency, extreme temperature capabilities, and still-expanding rating, case size, and termination options enhance design flexibility and dramatically improve performance in a wide variety of harsh, extreme temperature applications."

THH 230ºC Hermetic Series capacitors are currently available with capacitance values spanning 6.8µF to 100µF, voltage ratings spanning 16V to 63V, and minimum operating lifetimes of 1,000 or 2,000 hours at 230ºC and 0.5V R , and 10,000 hours at 200ºC and 0.5V R . Operating temperatures for the series span -55ºC to +230ºC, and its maximum ESR is 500mΩ at 100kHz.

Offered in two large, hermetically sealed ceramic packages -- 9/CTC-21D for higher capacitance (47-100µF at present) and "I" for a lower maximum profile (3.00mm vs. 6.5mm) -- THH 230ºC Hermetic Series capacitors may be supplied with gold-plated undertab terminations, gold-plated L-shape J-lead terminations, and nickel-plated J-lead flex terminations. "I" case THH Series capacitors are currently available with 6.8µF/35V, 6.8µF/50V, 10µF/35V, and 22µF/16V ratings. The series' 9/CTC-21D sized capacitors are currently available with 47µF/63V and 100µF/35V ratings. Additionally, "I" case capacitors rated for 47µF/16V are currently available as engineering samples, and eight additional codes spanning both case sizes are actively under development. THH Series capacitors are supplied in either waffle or bulk packaging, and lead-time for the series is currently 12 weeks.

For more information about AVX's THH 230ºC Hermetic Series high temperature SMD tantalum capacitors, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/tantalum/smd-tantalum-mno2/ht-thh-230oc-hermetic-series/ to access the datasheet, AVX's Tantalum and Niobium Oxide Capacitors Catalog, product safety and packaging information, a design guide, relevant technical papers, and modeling software. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

