AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2017 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition

FOUNTAIN INN, SC--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - AVX Corporation ( NYSE : AVX), a leading manufacturer of passive components and interconnect solutions, will deliver two technical presentations, teach a training seminar, and exhibit at the 21st annual Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition (CMSE 2017), which will take place April 11-13, 2017 at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel in Los Angeles.

Recognized as the most comprehensive conference dedicated to successful practices for the use of both military and COTS components in military and space systems, CMSE addresses topics including: electronic components, testing, reliability, and supply chain, and places a special emphasis on new technology and design practices. The first day of CMSE 2017 will be comprised of four in-depth training seminars, one of which -- Morning Session B, entitled "Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Technology: Materials, Processes, and Reliability Considerations" -- will be taught by AVX's Ceramics Technical Manager, John Marshall, and will address capacitor materials and manufacturing processes, capacitor defect types and screening techniques, and BME capacitor design and evaluation for space applications. Days two and three of the event will feature exhibition hours and a total of five technical conference sessions, one of which (Session 2) will feature two AVX presentations and be chaired by AVX Fellow and member of the CMSE Program Committee, Ron Demcko.

"We're very pleased to have been invited to participate in and contribute to the CMSE conference and exhibition for the fifth consecutive year," said AVX Fellow, Ron Demcko. "CMSE is an industry-shaping event created by engineers for engineers and product management, and provides an ideal environment for industry experts to share the latest information about military and space components. CMSE also allows attendees to collaborate with top component and design engineers, engineering and product managers, and quality assurance personnel and procurement executives to address and solve design and deployment issues pertaining to these critical devices, which is both unique and crucial to the future success of these markets."

On Wednesday, April 12, Ron Demcko will co-chair Session 2: Passive Components and Packaging Methods for Hi Rel/Space Applications, which will feature AVX Technical Marketing Manager Chris Reynolds' presentation, "Tantalum Polymer Capacitors: COTS Plus Solutions for Space Applications," as well as another presentation by John Marshall, entitled "Base Metal Ceramic Capacitors for High Reliability Applications."

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of electronic passive components and interconnect solutions with 20 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in 11 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, timing and circuit protection devices, and connectors. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : AVX).

A member of the Kyocera Group since 1990, AVX is also the only company authorized to supply Kyocera's electronic devices to the Americas and Europe. Established in 1959 and based in Kyoto, Japan, Kyocera Corporation is a leading international supplier of connectors, capacitors, ceramic resonators, surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters and duplexers, and crystal oscillators and timing devices.

