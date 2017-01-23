AVX Releases A New Series of 15W High Performance, Low Pass Integrated Thin Film Filters With a Frequency Range Spanning 512 - 1,800MHz

The new LP Series filters feature a miniature 2816 chip size with a maximum height of 1mm, exhibit low insertion loss & extremely sharp attenuation, & deliver excellent high frequency performance in wireless applications across several frequency bands

FOUNTAIN INN, SC--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - AVX Corporation ( NYSE : AVX), a leading manufacturer of passive components and interconnect solutions, has released a new series of 15W high performance, low pass integrated thin film (ITF) SMD filters that exhibit low insertion loss and extremely sharp attenuation in high frequency wireless applications spanning 512MHz to 1,800MHz. Featuring a miniature 2816 chip size with a maximum height profile of 1mm, and a rugged construction based on thin film multilayer technology and designed for reliable automatic assembly, the new 15W LP Series filters deliver excellent high frequency performance in applications including: mobile communications systems, satellite TV receivers, global positioning systems (GPS), vehicle location systems, and wireless large area networks (LANs).

"Wireless systems engineers rely on advanced electronic components, like our new 15W LP Series filters, to achieve the smaller, slimmer, and more functional designs that the market demands," said Larry Eisenberger, principal technical marketing engineer at AVX. "Our new 15W high performance, low pass ITF filters provide RF design engineers with peak performance and top quality in a miniature 2816 chip size with a super-low, 1mm-or-less height profile especially designed for use on the smaller and more crowded PCBs that enable next-generation wireless electronics."

Measuring just 7mm (±0.3mm) x 4mm (±0.2mm) x a maximum of 1mm (L x W x H), the new low profile, low pass LP Series filters are rated for 15W continuous power, operating and storage temperatures spanning -40°C to +85°C, and frequencies spanning 512MHz to 1,800MHz; although, frequencies spanning 300MHz to 2,000MHz are available upon request. Featuring characteristic impedance of 50Ω and nickel/lead-free-solder (Sn100) coated terminations compatible with automatic soldering technologies (reflow, wave soldering, vapor phase, and manual), the RoHS compliant LP Series filters are 100% tested for electrical parameters and both visual and mechanical characteristics, and are shipped on tape and reel in quantities of 2,000. Lead-time for the series is currently 10 weeks.

For more information about AVX's new 15W LP Series high performance, low pass ITF filters for high frequency wireless applications spanning 512MHz to 1,800MHz, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/rfmicrowave/filters/lp2816-high-performance-filter/ to access the product datasheet, catalog, part number information, and design tools. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of electronic passive components and interconnect solutions with 20 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in 11 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, timing and circuit protection devices, and connectors. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : AVX).

A member of the Kyocera Group since 1990, AVX is also the only company authorized to supply Kyocera's electronic devices to the Americas and Europe. Established in 1959 and based in Kyoto, Japan, Kyocera Corporation is a leading international supplier of connectors, capacitors, ceramic resonators, surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters and duplexers, and crystal oscillators and timing devices.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/20/11G128007/Images/AVX159_LP_Series_15W_Low_Pass_Filters_PR-e5c987727a13a0f6a81eb769076a02d4.jpg