AVX Releases Leadless Bidirectional ESD Suppression Diodes for High-Speed Circuit Protection

FOUNTAIN INN, SC--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - AVX Corporation ( NYSE : AVX), a leading manufacturer and supplier of passive components and interconnect solutions, has released a new series of bidirectional ESD suppression diodes that combine the latest in transient voltage suppression (TVS) technology with miniature, leadless, and low profile 0201 and 0402 packaging designs to deliver cutting-edge ESD protection in high-speed data and communication circuits. The new GiGuard Series ESD diodes offer clamping voltages below 12V, ultralow nominal capacitance values spanning 17pF down to 0.3pF, and reverse leakage current values below 0.1μa to preserve the integrity of high-speed signals and protect sensitive ICs during ESD events in applications including: network communications, gigabyte Ethernet, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, HDMI, and tablet and smartphone touchscreens. Additionally, unlike typical TVS diodes, which have hidden terminal pads, the solder joints on the new GiGuard Series diodes are fully visible to inspection systems.

"Featuring a unique leadless design that fits perfectly on standard 0201 and 0402 SMP solder pad layouts and electrical performance characteristics especially designed to suit high-speed data and signal applications, GiGuard Series diodes deliver outstanding ESD protection while preserving critical board space," said Dean Beckley, global business manager, AVX.

Rated for 5V and operating temperatures spanning -55°C to 125°C, GiGuard Series leadless, ESD suppression diodes are currently available in two low-profile case sizes: 0201 with a maximum thickness of 0.3±0.03mm and 0402 with a maximum thickness of 0.5±0.05mm, as well as five nominal capacitance values spanning 0.3pF to 17pF. Allowable capacitance values for the series span 0.05pF to 22.1pF, peak pulse power characteristics span 46-96W, and peak pulse current characteristics span 3-8A.

GiGuard Series diodes also feature ±15KV to ±30KV air and direct contact ESD ratings in 150pF, 330Ω networks to satisfy IEC 61000-4-2 Level 4 minimum ESD requirements, and exhibit 20A, 5/50nS electrical fast transient (EFT) characteristics to meet IEC 61000-4-4 EFT, very fast charged device model (CDM) ESD, and cable discharge event (CDE) requirements. Parts are packaged and shipped on 7" reels, and current lead-time for the series is eight weeks.

For more information about AVX's GiGuard Series 0201 and 0402 leadless, low profile, bidirectional ESD suppression diodes for high-speed data and signal circuits, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/diodes/tvs/giguard/ to access the product datasheet and ordering information, or to request a sample. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of electronic passive components and interconnect solutions with 20 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in 11 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, timing and circuit protection devices, and connectors. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : AVX).

A member of the Kyocera Group since 1990, AVX is also the only company authorized to supply Kyocera's electronic devices to the Americas and Europe. Established in 1959 and based in Kyoto, Japan, Kyocera Corporation is a leading international supplier of connectors, capacitors, ceramic resonators, surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters and duplexers, and crystal oscillators and timing devices.