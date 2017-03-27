AVX Releases New FHC1 & FHC2 Series Power Film Capacitors for EV/HEV Applications

Announced at APEC 2017, the new FHC Series capacitors deliver high-reliability performance designed to compliment & protect high-power-density inverter products in electric & hybrid electric vehicles

FOUNTAIN INN, SC--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - AVX Corporation ( NYSE : AVX), a leading manufacturer and supplier of passive components and interconnect solutions, has released the new FHC1 and FHC2 Series power film capacitors, which were especially designed for electric and hybrid electric vehicle (EV/HEV) applications. Exhibiting high ripple current capabilities, extremely high dielectric strength in operating conditions up to 115°C, low inductance, low ESR, and a low thermal footprint, the new FHC Series capacitors deliver high-reliability performance that compliments and protects high-power-density inverter products. Engineered for use in the DC-link circuits between EV/HEV rectifiers and inverters, FHC Series capacitors smooth and filter current and voltage variations and prevent ripple currents from reaching and damaging the power source, which makes them especially ideal for use in conjunction with EV and HEV IGBT modules, as well as medium-sized motor drives.

Comprised of segmented, dry-wound/non-oil-filled, metallized polypropylene, which features controlled self-healing capabilities to ensure soft end-of-life performance (a gradual loss of capacitance, rather than a catastrophic failure mode), FHC Series power film capacitors are based on several elementary wound bobbins with reinforced solder points on specific bus bar offerings. Benefits of this design include: high rms current and repartition capabilities, reduced thermal expansion constraints, high productivity, internal design flexibility, and modularity in three dimensions.

"We're pleased to announce the release of our latest power film products at APEC," said John Gallipeau, technical marketing manager, power film capacitors, AVX. "This conference is widely recognized as the premier annual event in applied power electronics, so we're very proud to be here promoting many of the advanced component contributions we've made to this market. AVX is committed to the continued development of innovative component technologies that -- like our new FHC1 and FHC2 Series power film capacitors -- are engineered to enable next-generation power electronics in markets including: automotive, industrial, medical, mil/aero, consumer, communications, and alternative energy."

Capacitors in the FHC1 Series measure 140 x 72 x 50mm (L x W x H) and are available with standard capacitance values and voltage ratings spanning 140μF to 300μF and 450 - 900VDC. Capacitors in the FHC2 Series measure 237 x 72 x 50mm (L x W x H) and are available with standard capacitance values and voltage ratings spanning 260μF to 900μF and 410 - 900VDC. Additionally, custom values spanning 100μF - 1.5mF and 300 - 1400VDC are available upon request.

Compliant with EC 61071-1, IEC 61071-2, AEC-Q200, and RoHS, FHC Series capacitors are rated for lifetimes of up to 15,000 hours and operating temperatures spanning -40°C to 105°C (and, for brief durations, up to 115°C). Capacitors in both series are enclosed in unpainted, rectangular, resin-filled plastic cases with flat copper tinned terminals by default, but aluminum cases are available upon request, as are thermocouples and additional values and bus bar designs.

For more information about AVX's FHC1 and FHC2 Series power film capacitors for EV/HEV applications, please visit http://www.avx.com/docs/techinfo/ApplicationGuides/AVX-HEV-Capacitor-Guide.pdf or visit Booth #1024 at APEC 2017, March 26 - 30 in Tampa, Florida. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of electronic passive components and interconnect solutions with 20 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in 11 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, timing and circuit protection devices, and connectors. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : AVX).

A member of the Kyocera Group since 1990, AVX is also the only company authorized to supply Kyocera's electronic devices to the Americas and Europe. Established in 1959 and based in Kyoto, Japan, Kyocera Corporation is a leading international supplier of connectors, capacitors, ceramic resonators, surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters and duplexers, and crystal oscillators and timing devices.

