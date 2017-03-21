AVX Releases New High Performance, Low Pass Integrated Thin Film Filter in Ultra Miniature 0805 Case

The new LP Series filters exhibit low insertion loss & extremely sharp roll-off, delivering excellent high frequency performance in wireless applications including: mobile communications systems, satellite TV receivers, GPS, vehicle location systems, & wireless LANs

FOUNTAIN INN, SC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer of passive components and interconnect solutions, has released new 1800, 1900, 2400, 2900, 3500, and 4000 MHz 0805 high performance, low pass integrated thin film (ITF) SMD filter that exhibits low insertion loss and extremely sharp roll-off in high frequency wireless applications including: mobile communications systems, microcell and picocell base stations, satellite TV receivers, global positioning systems (GPS), vehicle location systems, and wireless large area networks (LANs). Based on thin film multilayer technology, the new LP Series filters deliver excellent high frequency performance, and features an ultra miniature 0805 chip size with a rugged construction for reliable automatic assembly.

"Wireless systems engineers rely on advanced electronic components, like our 0805 LP Series filters, to achieve the smaller, slimmer, and more functional designs that the market demands," said Larry Eisenberger, principal technical marketing engineer at AVX. "Our new high performance, low pass ITF filter provides these engineers with peak performance and top quality in an ultra miniature 0805 chip size especially designed for the smaller and more crowded PCBs that enable next-generation wireless electronics."

Measuring just 2.03mm x 1.55mm x 1.02mm (L x W x H ±0.10mm), the new low profile, low pass filters are rated for 8W continuous power, and operating and storage temperatures spanning -40°C to +85°C. Featuring characteristic impedance of 50Ω and nickel/lead-free-solder (Sn100) coated terminations compatible with automatic soldering technologies (reflow, wave soldering, vapor phase, and manual), the RoHS compliant LP Series filters are 100% tested for electrical parameters and both visual and mechanical characteristics, and are shipped on tape and reel.

For more information about AVX's new LP Series 0805 high performance, low pass ITF filter, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/filters/lp0805-high-performance-filter/ to access the product datasheet, associated catalogs, part number information, and modeling software. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of electronic passive components and interconnect solutions with 20 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in 11 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, timing and circuit protection devices, and connectors. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : AVX).

A member of the Kyocera Group since 1990, AVX is also the only company authorized to supply Kyocera's electronic devices to the Americas and Europe. Established in 1959 and based in Kyoto, Japan, Kyocera Corporation is a leading international supplier of connectors, capacitors, ceramic resonators, surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters and duplexers, and crystal oscillators and timing devices.

