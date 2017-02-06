AVX Releases New Multilayer Organic High Pass Filters for Wireless Applications

Capable of supporting several frequency bands & wireless standards, the new HF Series MLO® high pass filters feature ultralow profiles (<0.56mm) & are expansion matched to most organic PCB materials, delivering improved reliability over standard silicon & ceramic devices

FOUNTAIN INN, SC--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - AVX Corporation ( NYSE : AVX), a leading manufacturer and supplier of passive components and interconnect solutions, has released a new series of low profile, high pass filters with best-in-class performance. Based on AVX's patented and proven multilayer organic (MLO®) high density interconnect technology, the new HF Series MLO high pass filters utilize high dielectric constant and low loss materials to help engineers integrate high Q passive printed elements, such as inductors and capacitors, in multilayer stacks with land grid array surface mount packaging that's expansion-matched to most organic printed circuit board materials, providing improved reliability over standard silicon and ceramic devices. Exhibiting low insertion loss, excellent rejection of out of band frequencies, low parasitics, favorable heat dissipation characteristics, and 50Ω impedance, the new HF Series filters feature an ultralow maximum profile height of 0.559mm, and support both a wide frequency range (0.74GHz - 2.83GHz) and several wireless standards, making them ideal for use a variety of wireless applications, including: mobile communication devices, global positioning systems (GPS), vehicle location systems, wireless local area networks (LANs), satellite receivers, and instrumentation.

"Our new HF Series MLO high pass filters allow wireless design engineers to achieve lower insertion loss, better attenuation, and better heat dissipation than designs that utilize LTCC products. MLO filters integrate inductors and capacitors into a small, low profile package, thereby eliminating the need to construct filters using discrete capacitors and inductors. This improves performance and reliability, reduces the required board placement space, and removes the need for tuning using individual capacitors and inductors," said Edgardo Menendez, worldwide business manager of RF/Microwave Ceramics at AVX. "These qualities, combined with the series' extremely low profile, are critical to enabling the development of the smaller, more capable wireless electronics that the market demands."

RoHS compliant and lead-free, HF Series MLO high pass filters are currently available in five case sizes with varying lengths (6.579mm ±0.05mm, and 7.785mm, 8.674mm, and 10.198mm, ±0.254mm) and fixed widths and heights (3.97mm and 0.559mm, ±0.254mm, respectively), and are supplied with gold terminations that are compatible with automatic soldering technologies including: reflow, wave soldering, vapor phase, and manual. The series is rated for operating temperatures spanning -55°C to +85°C, is 100% tested for electrical parameters, and can be shipped in waffle or bulk packaging. Lead-time for the series is currently stock to 14 weeks.

For more information about AVX's new HF Series MLO high pass filters, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/rfmicrowave/filters/multilayer-organic-mlo-high-pass-filter/ to access the product datasheet, associated catalog, and part number information. For all other inquiries, please visit http://www.avx.com, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of electronic passive components and interconnect solutions with 20 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in 11 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, timing and circuit protection devices, and connectors. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : AVX).

A member of the Kyocera Group since 1990, AVX is also the only company authorized to supply Kyocera's electronic devices to the Americas and Europe. Established in 1959 and based in Kyoto, Japan, Kyocera Corporation is a leading international supplier of connectors, capacitors, ceramic resonators, surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters and duplexers, and crystal oscillators and timing devices.

