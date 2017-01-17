AVX Releases New Vertical Poke-Home Connector Carefully Tooled to Compete Against Hand Soldering in 18AWG Applications

The new 58-9296 Series single position, vertical poke-home connectors are the first reliable, compact, & cost-effective alternative to hand soldering in high volume, 18AWG applications with perpendicular terminations & limited board space, including: power supplies, LED drivers, & industrial motor controls

FOUNTAIN INN, SC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - AVX Corporation ( NYSE : AVX), a leading manufacturer and supplier of passive components and interconnect solutions, has released the first vertical connector capable of successfully bridging the gap between inexpensive, but wildly inconsistent hand soldering processes and expensive, but exceedingly reliable two-piece connector systems in high volume, 18AWG applications with perpendicular terminations and limited board space, including: power supplies, LED drivers, and industrial and motor controls. Carefully tooled to effectively compete against hand soldering processes, which are all but completely devoid of materials costs, the new 58-9296 Series single position, vertical poke-home connectors finally provide design engineers with a compact, cost-effective, and electrically and mechanically reliable alternative to hand soldering. Featuring a unique, stamped and formed phosphor bronze box contact that maximizes both board attachment and wire capturing strength, the new vertical poke-home connectors are 23% smaller than existing vertical connector solutions, allowing them to fit into the extremely tight spaces between larger, densely populated plated through hole (PTH) components, and have tight tolerances in critical areas to minimize the potential for ingress resulting from the secondary potting or epoxy encapsulation processes commonly employed to protect industrial electronics from water and other harsh environmental hazards.

"Our new 58-9296 Series vertical poke-home connectors deliver reliable, repeatable solutions for a wide variety of 18AWG applications with vertical terminations and limited board space at a price/performance ratio that any design engineer who's open to examining their true applied costs -- which include quality, process issues, and throughput -- will find attractive," said Tom Anderson, connector product manager, AVX. "It was challenging to strike the appropriate balance between cheap, but inconsistent hand soldering processes and consistent, but expensive two-piece connector solutions, but this new series successfully delivers electrical and mechanical reliability in a minimal x/y footprint at a cost that will finally allow EEs to prioritize performance while simultaneously minimizing costs."

The series' robust, single beam, phosphor bronze box contact securely captures and retains solid, 18AWG wires; exhibits excellent spring performance, high fatigue, and corrosion resistance; and reliably withstands the mechanical and environmental stresses associated with large, 18AWG wires in industrial applications, including: industrial machine controls, power supplies, motors, drives, solenoids, sensors, fans, and pumps; commercial building controls and security and fire sensors; smart grid meters, breakers, and panels; and SSL/LED drivers, fixtures, signage, and streetlights. Rated for 8A, 600VAC, and operating temperatures spanning -40°C to +130°C, the new 58-9296 Series connectors also feature lead-free, tin plating that enhances corrosion resistance and contact strength, dual solder tabs that effectively anchor the connector onto PCBs, and, instead of costly Kapton® tape, an integral molded flange with a generous vacuum pick-up point for automated SMT placement. The RoHS compliant series is also rated for three-cycle durability, allowing for up to two wire replacements over the product's lifetime, and is packaged on tape and reel.

For more information about AVX's new 58-9296 Series single position, vertical poke-home connectors, you may access the datasheet at http://www.avx.com/products/connectors/wire-to-board/single-vertical-top-entry-18-awg-58-9296/ and the in-depth technical article, "Connector Gives Manufacturers an Alternative to Outsourced Chinese Hand Soldering," at http://www.ien.com/product-development/article/20842315/connector-gives-manufacturers-an-alternative-to-outsourced-chinese-hand-soldering. For additional information about these or other AVX connector products, please contact AVX Connector Product Manager, Tom Anderson, at tom.anderson@avx.com or 864-228-3421. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of electronic passive components and interconnect solutions with 20 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in 11 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, timing and circuit protection devices, and connectors. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : AVX).

A member of the Kyocera Group since 1990, AVX is also the only company authorized to supply Kyocera's electronic devices to the Americas and Europe. Established in 1959 and based in Kyoto, Japan, Kyocera Corporation is a leading international supplier of connectors, capacitors, ceramic resonators, surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters and duplexers, and crystal oscillators and timing devices.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/16/11G127436/Images/AVX160_58-9296_Series_Vertical_Poke-Home_Connector-f7b8b507544cb748985c44a845be1db4.jpg