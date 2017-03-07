AVX to Launch New EV/HEV Capacitors at APEC 2017

In addition to releasing two new capacitor series, AVX will also promote its vast portfolio of advanced passive components for low- to high-power applications, as well as the various design tools they offer to ensure more first-pass design successes

FOUNTAIN INN, SC--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - AVX Corporation ( NYSE : AVX), a leading manufacturer and supplier of passive components and interconnect solutions, will launch two new capacitor series for EV/HEV applications during its exposition at this year's Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC 2017), which will take place March 26 - 30 in Tampa, Florida.

In addition to releasing the new FHC1 and FHC2 Series capacitors, which were especially designed for use in conjunction with IGBT modules to prevent ripple currents from reaching back to the power source and to smooth out DC bus voltage variations in EV and HEV applications, the AVX engineers onsite at Booth #1024 will also promote the company's vast portfolio of advanced passive components for low- to high-power applications throughout the automotive, industrial, medical, military, consumer, and telecom markets, as well as the various design tools they offer to ensure more first-pass design successes.

"AVX components are at the forefront of myriad power systems designs, including many made to harness the power of alternative energy sources, so we're excited to announce our latest addition to this product portfolio at the premier global event for applied power electronics," said John Gallipeau, technical marketing manager - power film capacitors, AVX. "The rapid evolution of electrical systems, especially within the automotive industry, is challenging design engineers to meet ever more stringent size, weight, cost, performance, durability, and ruggedness requirements, and it's largely up to the components industry to help them meet these goals. So, our experienced team of EEs is actively engaged in the development of several innovative component designs -- many with entirely new capabilities -- to support the continued advancement of next-generation power electronics."

