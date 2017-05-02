AVX to Launch New Products at EDS 2017

In addition to promoting both new & forthcoming passive component & interconnect solutions, AVX representatives will engage with channel partners to strengthen relationships, identify challenges, develop integrated solutions, & realign efforts for enhanced success

FOUNTAIN INN, SC--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - AVX Corporation ( NYSE : AVX), a leading manufacturer and supplier of passive components and interconnect solutions, is attending the 2017 Electronic Distribution Show (EDS) May 16 - 19 at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Connector Product Manager Tom Anderson and AVX Fellow Ron Demcko, along with several colleagues and C-Suite personnel, will be onsite to engage with channel partners, launch new passive component and interconnect solutions, and promote several forthcoming product introductions slated for market release in the coming months.

Widely recognized as the premier annual event for leading members of the global electronics industry, EDS provides attendees with a unique opportunity to forge and strengthen business relationships through one-on-one meetings, product exhibitions, educational programs, and networking opportunities. This year, EDS expects roughly 4,000 attendees comprised of relatively equal numbers of manufacturer/suppliers, distributors, and sales representatives.

"EDS provides us with a great annual opportunity to converge with leading members of our industry, provide our channel partners with important updates about our technology, strategy, and vision, discuss new opportunities, and learn about the challenges that our distributors and sales reps are facing, which allows us to strengthen relationships, develop effective, integrated solutions, reset goals, and align our efforts for even greater success," said Ron Demcko.

While at the event, AVX plans to launch a new single IDC contact especially designed to address the market gap between inexpensive, but unreliable hand soldering and expensive two-piece connectors for applications that demand robust interconnects capable of handling large wire gauges, high currents, and harsh environments, as well as a new sample kit comprised of passive components ideally suited for use in the three primary IoT device networks. Forthcoming market releases to be previewed at the show include the company's first standard automotive-level connector products and a new supercapacitor series for hold-up, energy harvesting, and pulse power applications in the industrial and consumer electronics sector.

For more information about EDS, please visit http://edsconnects.com/. For more information about AVX, please visit www.avx.com, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of electronic passive components and interconnect solutions with 20 manufacturing and warehouse facilities in 11 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, timing and circuit protection devices, and connectors. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : AVX).

A member of the Kyocera Group since 1990, AVX is also the only company authorized to supply Kyocera's electronic devices to the Americas and Europe. Established in 1959 and based in Kyoto, Japan, Kyocera Corporation is a leading international supplier of connectors, capacitors, ceramic resonators, surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters and duplexers, and crystal oscillators and timing devices.

