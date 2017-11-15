AW LAB Launches Its First Store In Asia

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - Amid the rising sneaker culture lived and breathed by hypebeasts, sneakerheads and shoe connoisseurs, AW LAB, the global reference retailer for sport-style with a wide selection of the latest and coolest sneakers-apparel from the best brands, officially opens its doors today in the heart of Singapore's Downtown Core, Suntec City.

Founded in Italy, AW LAB is the first brick-and-mortar store in the city and in Asia Pacific. Spanning at a whopping 2,630 square feet, the store's futuristic and modern concept invites young people to "Play with Style"; an invitation to go against the rules imposed, to amuse themselves every day with positive energy, not to be afraid, not to judge and to confidently take on the future. Living out of stereotypes and clichés, starting from their own style and unreplicable code.

Whited out from floor to ceiling, ultra-sleek shelving and bright, stark lighting presents street favorites from adidas Originals and Vans to Nike and New Balance, while galvanized steel racks are stocked with apparel from leading sportswear brands such as Jordan and Under Armour, as well as AW LAB's own fashion and street-rooted apparel labels, Two of a Kind and Down UP. Beyond an impressive roster of streetwear stalwarts, the store also houses exclusive collaborations and limited-edition sneaker models. Unlocking the visual elements of fashion retail with bright-hued blocks, AW LAB stays true to the ethos of urban street culture with positive vibes running deep in every corner.

Commenting on AW LAB's expansion plans for the future, Giuseppe Nisi, Head of Asia, AW LAB said, "We are thrilled to bring AW LAB to Asia for the very first time. Singapore's close proximity to high growth markets in Asia is a choice location for many global companies, including us -- especially with today's youths well acquainted with Western trends and the latest streetwear movements. We have trust in the commitment and planning of the team to tap on the market's potential and it is high time we focus our attention here."

AW LAB's expansion goes beyond just its market position in Italy and Spain. With over 200 stores opening across major Italian cities within a span of 3 years, the fast-paced emergence of AW LAB not only demonstrates the strong market potential but the commitment of their customers.

"Singapore has always offered its own style and sometimes the best way to explore a city is simply to walk the streets. That's what we've always envisioned for AW LAB – to let the people define their own style while keeping it playful and exciting. AW LAB's concept, operations and even our stores reflects that code, so you can expect a refreshing pace every time," said Giuseppe.

AW LAB is located at Suntec City, West Wing, 3E Temasek Boulevard, #01-341/342, Singapore 038984. Hi-res images: http://bit.ly/2AHXaGS

AW LAB is the global reference retailer for sport-style. The network is made up of over 200 stores situated in the best commercial areas of major Italian and Spanish cities. By the end of 2017, AW LAB continues its expansion plans by arriving in Prague, Czech Republic, and Singapore. AW LAB is a laboratory of trends conceiving the "urban sport-style", and offers an extended collection of sneakers of the most famous international sports brands and an assortment of exclusive editions made in collaboration with them. The proposal is completed by a collection of clothing and accessories of the leading sportswear brands and a private apparel label.

