AWAL De-Mystifies Streaming Data for Independent Artists

New Mobile App Compares Apple Music, Spotify Data and Introduces AWAL Insights™ to Help Independent Artists Understand their Streaming Data and Grow their Career

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - AWAL, Kobalt's streaming label for independent artists, today announced the release of its new streaming data and insights tool, the AWAL App, available to all AWAL members for download on iOS and Android devices. The AWAL App offers independent artists a unique lens into their streaming performance across Apple Music and Spotify, including corresponding fan demographics, AWAL curated data-driven insights, and comprehensive royalty revenue.

"What's true today is that the opportunity for independent artists to make a living off streaming is growing. We want to speed that up," said Willard Ahdritz, founder and CEO of Kobalt. "The first step is helping independent artists de-mystify their streaming data. Today's artists need to understand the signals that drive future success and be able to act quickly. The AWAL App puts the power of data into the hands of independent artists to help them build a sustainable career from streaming."

Powered by Kobalt's KORE technology, the AWAL App is the first data and insights mobile product from AWAL's scalable streaming label platform. The AWAL App includes:

A wealth of data - Access to all of the member's Apple Music and Spotify streaming data easily compared next to each other. Members are able to view breakdowns of streams, listeners, fan demographics, and playlist activity across both streaming services.

- Access to all of the member's Apple Music and Spotify streaming data easily compared next to each other. Members are able to view breakdowns of streams, listeners, fan demographics, and playlist activity across both streaming services. Insights that drive action - Designed by Kobalt's music data science team, AWAL Insights™ identifies key trends within the massive amount of streaming metrics from Apple Music and Spotify. Some examples include: Source of streaming volume (e.g. key playlists or recommendations that are driving engagement) Useful location, gender, age, and time of listening trends across services Benchmarks against similar artists and industry averages

- Designed by Kobalt's music data science team, AWAL Insights™ identifies key trends within the massive amount of streaming metrics from Apple Music and Spotify. Some examples include: Playlist notifications - Alerts when songs are added to new playlists. This allows artists to act fast and share with their fans to drive future streams or connect with key playlist tastemakers.

- Alerts when songs are added to new playlists. This allows artists to act fast and share with their fans to drive future streams or connect with key playlist tastemakers. Financials - All of an artist's revenue from all sources, simply displayed with 100% transparency. And because AWAL is powered by Kobalt's global collections platform, artists never have to worry about getting paid.

"As an independent artist it's so important to me to understand who and where my fans are and what songs they're feeling so I can connect better with them," said BBC Sound of 2017 winner, Ray BLK. "The app helps me see where best to perform and what songs to perform. I get to see some dope facts on the AWAL App, like when I saw my listeners are about 50/50 male/female, which is amazing because I never thought men would like the empowering female songs I make."

Benefits of AWAL

AWAL's unique streaming label model gives artists a transparent and flexible partnership that doesn't restrict their rights or income. Benefits of being an AWAL member include:

Data & Insights - Transparency. Real-time insights into income, audience demographics, and streaming performance.

- Transparency. Real-time insights into income, audience demographics, and streaming performance. A Flexible Deal - Simple terms. Artists keep 100% of their rights. AWAL's fee is a share of revenue. No other upfront or annual fees. Artists can opt out after 30 days.

- Simple terms. Artists keep 100% of their rights. AWAL's fee is a share of revenue. No other upfront or annual fees. Artists can opt out after 30 days. Dedicated Global Support - 10 offices with support in 18 different languages. Every AWAL member has access to a global support team and member-exclusive Knowledge Base for expert advice and answers to their questions.

- 10 offices with support in 18 different languages. Every AWAL member has access to a global support team and member-exclusive Knowledge Base for expert advice and answers to their questions. Benefits of a Curated Roster - We're selective about which artists we accept. This is one of the big reasons we have such strong relationships with the streaming services. They know AWAL is about quality music, not quantity.

- We're selective about which artists we accept. This is one of the big reasons we have such strong relationships with the streaming services. They know AWAL is about quality music, not quantity. Access to Additional Services - AWAL members have the potential to receive funding and additional support, as well as unique access to Kobalt's other music services including Publishing, Recordings, and Neighboring Rights.

"AWAL helps independent artists make sense of the incredible amounts of streaming data around their music and fans," said Troy Carter, Global Head of Creator Services, Spotify. "This is the type of innovative thinking that will shape the future of the music industry."

The AWAL App is available to all AWAL members in countries where the Apple & Android App Stores operate, starting March 28th, 2017.

To learn more and download the AWAL App, please visit www.AWAL.com/app

ABOUT AWAL

AWAL is Kobalt's streaming label for independent artists and labels. The AWAL platform offers tools and services for the modern music industry and enables its members to manage and grow their business whilst retaining ownership of their recordings.

Founded in 2004, AWAL is the trusted partner of more than 20,000 independent artists and labels globally, from new artists at the beginning of their career to global successes, including Moby, Passenger, Ray BLK, R3HAB, Tom Misch, VERITE, Yung Lean, among others. With local offices across the world, AWAL offers services such as digital sales and distribution, YouTube monetization, member support from industry experts, real-time data analytics, and anti-piracy.

To hear music from some of the exciting artists represented by AWAL, visit the AWAL First playlist on Apple Music and Spotify, as well as the AWAL Apple Music Curator Profile.

For more information on AWAL, please visit www.awal.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

ABOUT KOBALT

Kobalt is the world's leading independent music services company. Kobalt's Music Publishing, Label Services, and Neighboring Rights divisions each offer an alternative to the traditional music business model, empowering artists, songwriters, publishers and labels with advanced technology, transparency, flexibility, ownership and control. Kobalt's innovative technology solutions are designed to maximize efficiency and accuracy across the billions of micro-payments collected in today's highly complex digital world.

Kobalt has experienced tremendous growth year-over-year through the past decade and now serves over 8,000+ songwriters and over 500 publishing companies worldwide. Kobalt works with many of the world's greatest artists and songwriters, representing on average over 40% of the top 100 songs and albums in both the US and UK. Kobalt has built the most trusted brand in music among music creators including Beck, Dr Luke, Kelly Clarkson, Dave Grohl, deadmau5, Max Martin, Paul McCartney, Pitbull, Sam Smith, Noah "40" Shebib, Skrillex and many more.

Kobalt offers its clients a variety of services, including creative services, synch & brand partnerships, global licensing management, neighboring rights, works and rights distribution, royalty collection and processing, online data and royalty statements, record release management, and digital marketing and monetization. For more information on Kobalt, please contact: info@kobaltmusic.com, or visit us at www.kobaltmusic.com.