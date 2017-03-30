Award-winning 2017: VLV Singapore Wins Host of Awards and Titles

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - VLV Singapore is honoured to receive a host of prestigious accolades at the 17th World Gourmet Summit Awards of Excellence, and the inaugural Best Asian Restaurants Awards launched by The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao collectively.

The 17th World Gourmet Summit Awards Of Excellence announced that VLV has been awarded the title for LEE KUM KEE Chefs' Choice (Asian Cuisine). On top of that prestigious win, VLV was also shortlisted as a finalist for HOBART New Restaurant of the Year. The summit is an industry recognition programme honouring individuals and organisations that make significant contributions to the development of the food and beverage industry.

Over at the inaugural Best Asian Restaurants Awards, VLV was awarded the Gold accolade in their Best Asian Restaurants list out of 80 other Asian restaurants in Singapore -- decided while members from the judging panel dined incognito at these establishments, using quality of food and service to determine the winners; and a personality award -- Chef of the Year, to Executive Head Chef Martin Foo. The inaugural award is part of the year-long Asian Masters series presented by HSBC Cards to celebrate the finest of the Asian gastronomy.

Dolores Au, CEO of VLV, commented, "In an industry forged by passionate, driven and competent individuals, it was a fantastic celebration of business success and we are honoured to be recognised for our excellence and achievement. Standing shoulder to shoulder here today with the best culinary teams in the region, we hope to continue delivering exceptional service and utmost dedication to our craft on the world stage."

Martin Foo, Executive Head Chef of VLV, commented, "Cooking has always been my passion, and I'm honoured to be given this recognition after all these years." Martin describes his mantra in life which keeps him grounded and pushes him to constantly improve himself, "Don't compare yourself to others. Compare yourself to the person from yesterday and do a better job." Although at the top rung of the career ladder, Martin places customers' satisfaction as his top priority with his penchant for detail and puts his heart into creating even the simplest of the dishes. An acclaimed name across restaurants in Singapore with more than 25 years of experience under his belt, he currently helms the modern Chinese restaurant at VLV, the latest multi-venue concept located in the heart of Clarke Quay.

Since VLV's inception in September 2016, the multi-concept destination has been awarded a host of accolades for their exceptional food and beverage offerings, entertainment and lifestyle experiences. http://www.vlv.life/