Award-Winning Contract Job Shop Seeking Government Contracts

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - USFCR Client General Tool Company of Cincinnati, an award-winning contract job shop with 70 years of experience and a 245-member workforce, can leverage its expertise to supply one-off and larger quantities of parts and assemblies in all types of metals and composites to fulfill government contracts. Its fab and machine shops make larger parts (over 24" to 40') that meet all the critical ISO 9001: 2008 w/ AS9100C, NADCAP and NDT certifications for Tier 1 and DOD flight and defense hardware.

"We maintain our small company values, and give our customers open access to all team members here," says General Tool Company VP of Strategic Sales, Peter Borden. "Our customers value working with a small business that exhibits high technical knowledge and professionalism; and, when combined with the values of teamwork, respect, and cooperation, we have been fortunate to have built many long term close relationships. Our staff has an average of 11 years of tenure and one third of them are under 35 years old. We work two shifts on the 50+ machine tools, nine of which have been added in the last 2 years."

General Tool Company, which works with clients around the United States, has already secured contracts with the Defense Logistics Agency, the U.S. Navy, and the Naval Supply Systems Command. It is the single-source provider for 9140 Gen Sets for Bath Iron Works and for the EMALS hardware for CVN 79.

Since 1987, General Tool Company has delivered more than 220 Gen Sets to the Navy.

"General Tool Company embodies what I love best about small businesses," said US Federal Contractor Registration President Eric Knellinger. "They treat each of their customers like they're part of the family, and make sure that their customers are beyond satisfied with the services and products they receive."

General Tool Company's customers echo Knellinger's comments.

"Working with you was an asset to our company and also a pleasure," said the sub sea engineering group lead for Raytheon. The production project manager at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory said, "Without the continuing interest and sustained help of General Tool Company, a project of this magnitude could never have succeeded."

The Program Manager for Rolls-Royce Marine North America said: "Through major redesigns and change orders, General Tool Company has met the challenge. Having tested more than 200 Gen Sets to date, while managing more than 2,500 details per unit, [they] have not missed a required ship date."

As for working with US Federal Contractor Registration, Borden said: "I have found everyone to be helpful, energetic, and smart in helping us grow our business. I'd recommend then to anyone."

US Federal Contractor Registration is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. It helps clients complete the System for Award Management (SAM) Registration, develop winning bid strategies, and succeed as government contractors. In 2016, USFCR clients earned nearly $2 billion in government contracts.

For more information about General Tool Company, call Peter Borden, VP Strategic Sales, at 513-733-5500 or email him at peteb@gentool.com. You also can email sales@gentool.com or sherylj@gentool.com (Sheryl Johnson).